Culinary Union announces it will not endorse a candidate before Nevada caucuses

The Culinary Union announced Thursday that it will not endorse a candidate in the Democratic presidential primary race, just days before Democrats in Nevada will caucus for the next presidential contest.

That decision had been telegraphed for weeks by the union. It's nonetheless likely a blow to former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign shares close ties with the union.

The union has often touted its endorsement in 2008 of Barack Obama, who actually fell short of scoring the majority of votes in the state. In 2016, the labor group mostly sat out the race between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

In a break with UNITE HERE union locals in neighboring states, the Culinary Union has long telegraphed its skepticism over "Medicare for All," most recently in flyers distributed this week among its workers.

Those handouts triggered a public spat between the union and supporters of Bernie Sanders in recent days, whose healthcare platform is defined by his single-payer healthcare proposal.

The union accused Sanders supporters of having "viciously attacked" the labor group merely for having "provided facts on what certain healthcare proposals might do to take away the system of care we have built over 8 decades."

This is a developing story and will be updated.