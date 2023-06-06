Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case, averting trial

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled accusations that he raped a woman in a New York City hotel a decade ago, according to court records. Tuesday's revelation came as a trial was set to begin in federal court.

The Oscar-winning "Jerry Maguire" star had insisted through lawyers that his encounter with the woman was consensual after the two met at a nearby restaurant.

The actor faced allegations that he met the woman in Manhattan, persuaded her to join him at a hotel, and convinced her to stop at his room so he could change clothing.

The woman had proceeded anonymously until last week, when Judge Paul A. Crotty ruled that she would have to reveal her name at trial. She said in her lawsuit that Gooding raped her in his room. His lawyers, though, insisted that it was consensual sex and that she bragged afterward to others that she had sex with a celebrity.

The lawsuit sought $6 million in damages. Gloria Allred, one of several attorneys representing the woman, declined to comment to CBS News about the reported settlement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.