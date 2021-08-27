Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to his former team, Manchester United, the club announced Friday.

The team said in a statement that it is "delighted" to confirm an agreement is in place for the transfer of the striker, who spent the last three seasons with Italian powerhouse Juventus. The deal is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," the team said.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, heads back to Old Trafford, where he achieved success as a young player. While playing for the English Premier League team, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. He went on to Spanish team Real Madrid in 2009 and then Juventus in 2018 before reuniting with his old club after 12 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United jersey in 2007. Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

According to ESPN, Ronaldo will sign a two-year deal worth €15 million ($20 million), with a potential further €8 million ($11 million) in incentives. The agreement comes after rival English club Manchester City reportedly pulled out of the race to acquire the Portuguese forward.

After Manchester United's announcement, Ronaldo confirmed the departure from Juventus in a touching Instagram post.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe," he wrote. "I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days."

Ronaldo is one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports. The 36-year-old has won more than 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for Portugal.