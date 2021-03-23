Donuts and weed among the freebies retailers offer to vaccinated Americans

Beyond protecting oneself and others amid a pandemic that has killed nearly 543,000 Americans, Americans are being offered a growing array of incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with donuts and weed among the freebies retailers big and small are dangling to consumers.

Those looking to keep evidence of their immunization in mint condition might want to make Staples a first stop. The office-supply retailer with nearly 1,100 stores in the U.S. is "offering free lamination of COVID-19 vaccination cards for customers' safekeeping after they receive their second dose of the vaccine," a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email. "The offer is valid at Staples stores nationwide now through April 3, 2021."

Staples

Krispy Kreme on Monday began offering a free glazed donut to anyone who shows their vaccination card, with the chain's offer limited to one donut a day per customer.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

Those 21 and older can pick up a free pre-rolled joint at a marijuana dispensary in Michigan's Oakland County, with the Greenhouse of Walled Lake extending its "Pot for Shots" program through the end of the month.

"If you choose to get the COVID vaccine (we always support the freedom of choice) this is our way of saying 'thank you' for helping to end this pandemic and getting up back to normal," the dispensary stated on its website.

The dispensary started offering free joints to those who come with proof of vaccination. The promotion launched in late January is being done with UBaked Cannabis Co., which is providing the pre-rolls.

Michigan marijuana dispensary offers free pre-rolls to those vaccinated who are at least 21. The Greenhouse of Walled Lake

Another adults-only offering comes from the Market Garden Brewery in Cleveland, Ohio, which has it own take on promoting the vaccine and its main product, offering a beer for 10 cents to the first 2,021 people who bring in a completed COVID vaccine card.

Uber and Lyft, meantime, are offering free rides to get people to vaccination sites, with both companies encouraging customers to check out their sites to see if they or their family members are eligible.

The freebies by major and small brands alike come as some large employers offer time off and cash for their workers to encourage vaccinations.

Supermarket chain Publix is giving $125 Publix gift cards to each of its more than 225,000 employees who gets vaccinated, and major employers including Tyson Foods and McDonald's are offering workers up to four hours of paid time off to get the shots.