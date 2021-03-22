Krispy Kreme will you give you a free doughnut every day this year — if you've been vaccinated

In case you needed another reason to get your COVID-19 vaccination, Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal — it's giving free doughnuts to anyone with proof of vaccination, all year long.

Starting Monday, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating locations nationwide. The iconic doughnut shop specifies that any guests who have received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.

All you need to show is your vaccination card to redeem your doughnut — a vaccine sticker is not valid.

And it's not just a one-time offer. Vaccinated individuals can go back every single day and continue getting free doughnuts through all of 2021.

In a press release, Krispy Kreme also said it plans to support health care workers and volunteers who are administering vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to vaccination centers across the country in the coming weeks. To continue encouraging company safety, it is also giving employees up to four hours of paid time off to get the vaccine.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement.

A number of companies, including Tyson, Target, Aldi, Trader Joe's and McDonald's are offering similar policies. Some companies are giving staffers paid time off to get their vaccines.

The U.S. has now administered over 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That equates to more than 35 million Americans fully vaccinated — 10.5% of the total U.S. population.

The Biden administration now estimates it will have enough doses available for every adult by May. Experts hope that clinical trials in teens and children could make some shots available for adolescents by the fall and younger children in early 2022.