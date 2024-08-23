Gold bars and coins could be worth investing in this September for a variety of reasons. ViewStock

Gold bars and coins can seemingly feel like timeless investments but, like all assets, there are generally better times to get started than others. This has been particularly pronounced in recent years, as those invested in gold benefited from the protection it can offer against inflation. While other assets experienced volatility, gold remained relatively steady. And the price of the precious metal has risen by more than 20% this year, even as inflation has cooled significantly.

However, a rising price — and expectations that it could soon hit $3,000 per ounce — means that investors will soon need to make a timely decision regarding gold bars and coins. Should they get started now, or potentially lose out on the investment opportunity altogether?

For many prospective investors, whether seasoned or just beginners, there's a compelling case to be made for buying gold bars and coins this September. Below, we'll detail three reasons why they should consider doing so.

Why you should buy gold bars and coins this September

Is now the right time to invest in gold bars and coins? Here are three reasons why it could be worth doing this September:

The price could soon become prohibitive

The price of gold has surged so far in 2024, starting at $2,063.73 per ounce on January 1 to more than $2,500 for that same amount this week. And there are no imminent signs of cooling, with many expecting the price to rise even further in the weeks and months ahead. If you wait, then, the price could soon become prohibitive. This is especially true for gold bars and coins, which are already subject to a marked-up price when purchased through certain avenues. So don't wait for that to happen. Remember that, overall, gold's price only heads upward. Act now before that upward trajectory prevents you from buying in.

You can sell it quickly

A rapidly rising gold price offers investors a unique opportunity – the ability to sell it quickly at a profit. Gold is typically not relied upon for this feature as it's historically been better used as a safe-haven asset to protect a portfolio during uneven economic cycles. But, right now, investors can sell it quickly at a substantial profit. If you had bought gold bars and coins in January, for example, and sold them now, you could have earned hundreds (if not thousands of dollars) in profit. But, again, if you wait for the price to rise even further, you may be priced out of this rare profit-earning potential. So if you know you want to buy and sell relatively quickly, consider being aggressive now.

It's smart to have for your portfolio

Putting aside the rising price and the chance of turning a quick profit right now, gold is generally just smart to have in your portfolio at any time, even now. Inflation is cyclical and interest rates rise and fall in tandem. So while both are waning now, they will rise again in the future, perhaps unexpectedly as we have seen in recent years. When that inevitably happens, your portfolio will benefit from the protection and stability that gold bars and coins have always offered. Simply make sure to limit this particular investment type to a maximum of 10% of your overall portfolio to avoid crowding out other, more volatile, income-producing assets like stocks, bonds and even real estate.

The bottom line

If you're considering buying gold bars and coins, this September could be a smart and strategic time to do so. By acting now, you could take advantage of the last time to buy in at a cost-effective price. And with the potential for the price of the metal to tick up even higher, buying in now offers a rare opportunity to sell gold at a quick profit. Finally, with the features of a gold investment timeless for every investor's portfolio, it makes sense to get started now ahead of when you will need to rely on its stability during the next economic downturn.

