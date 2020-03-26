Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Live

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Thursday at the White House. They are speaking after the Senate passed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

President Trump was pleased, tweeting early Thursday, "96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA!"

Now that the Senate has OK'd the legislation, it goes to the House, which isn't in session. Representatives have been discussing the logistics of voting, since two members have tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens have expressed concern about traveling back to the Capitol. Several are also under quarantine.  

