ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation": Coronavirus fight surges in U.S.

The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has continued to grow, topping 124,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 2,100 have died from the illness caused by the virus.

Here's the big takeaways from Sunday's episode of "Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan

1. Scott Gottlieb says U.S. faces a "tough April" in fight against COVID-19

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, cautioned against any easing of restrictions in the coming weeks as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, instead saying those restrictions should stay in place as the country heads into a "difficult" April.



Why this all matters: Gottlieb's concerned seemed to hold weight as President Trump announced just a few hours after the former FDA chief's appearance on "Face the Nation" that the federal government's coronavirus restrictions, like stay at home orders, would remain in place until April 30th, reversing on his previous suggestion that he wants the economy to reopen as early as Easter Sunday, April 12.

2. Americans can expect coronavirus relief checks in 3 weeks time, according to Secretary Mnuchin

Americans who are eligible to receive one-time payments from the federal government as part of a massive coronavirus economic relief package will see that money deposited into their bank accounts "within three weeks," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.



said Sunday. What Mnuchin said: "We expect that within three weeks, that people who have direct deposit with information with us will see those direct deposits into their bank accounts, and we will create a web-based system for people where we don't have their direct deposit, they can upload it so that they can get the money immediately as opposed to checks in the mail," Mnuchin said on "Face the Nation."

Why that matters: As part of the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress last week, Americans who make up to $75,000 will receive $1,200 checks, plus $500 per dependent child. The amount gradually decreases for incomes up to $99,000, at which point the payments cut off. Income levels will be based off of 2019 income tax returns for those who have already filed. Returns for 2018 will be used for those who haven't.

3. Louisiana Governor pleads for protective gear as state inches near hotspot

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards calls on feds to send ventilators as coronavirus cases grow



