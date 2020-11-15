UK's Boris Johnson self-isolates after possible exposure to coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a statement from his office said. Johnson "is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19," it added.

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament's business.

In April, the 55-year-old was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

The pandemic has sickened more than 54 million people across the globe since it began, and has killed more than 1.3 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world in confirmed cases — with more than 11 million — while the U.K. has reported 1.3 million cases.