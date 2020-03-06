Coronavirus: Responses around the world

From China to Sweden to Kenya, from the halls of Congress to the Grand Mosque of Mecca, people around the world are scrambling to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Health officials across the globe are struggling to contain the outbreak and better understand it.
Meanwhile, the number of cases continues to climb.
Here, a padlock hangs on the entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Monday, March 16, 2020. The entire resort has shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak and was expected to remain shuttered through at least March 31.