Corn crème brûlée from chef Craig Koketsu

Craig Koketsu is a busy man. He is the executive chef of New York's Park Avenue restaurant and a chef-partner at Quality Meats, an upscale steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan. There, he implemented his creative cooking style to design a unique menu, including signature dishes like this one.
Prep time: 1 hour | Chill time: 4 hours | Cook time: 45 minutes | Total time: 5 hours, 45 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 4 ears corn (yellow, white or bi-color) - shucked and cleaned of all silk
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 4 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground white pepper
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 4 egg yolks, beaten
Method:
- Set oven rack in the center of oven. Remove any other racks from oven. Place a large baking pan or casserole dish on rack and fill 1" deep with warm water. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Cut corn kernels from cobs using a sharp knife. Divide corn kernels in half. Using the back of the knife, scrape cobs to extract any remaining pulp. Discard cobs.
- Place pulp, half of the corn kernels, half-and-half, 2 tablespoons of sugar, salt, and white pepper in a blender and blend on high until corn is completely dissolved.
- Strain corn mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a mixing bowl, using the back of a spoon to press out any remaining solids.
- Mix heavy cream into strained corn mixture. Taste for seasoning and adjust with more sugar, salt, and/or white pepper. Mixture should be sweet, but not cloyingly so.
- Whisk egg yolks into corn mixture to fully incorporate, but be careful not to make lots of bubbles.
- Divide other half of corn kernels equally into four 4-ounce ramekins, and fill ramekins almost to top with corn mixture.
- Carefully place ramekins into water bath in oven. Bake until custards are just set, about 25-30 minutes. Using tongs, carefully transfer ramekins to a rack to cool, and then refrigerate for about 4 hours.
- Before serving, place ramekins back in the water bath in the 325 degree oven. Let warm for 10 minutes. Remove and lightly sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of sugar. Quickly pass over sugar with a blowtorch or burn with a brûlée iron. Serve immediately.