Corn crème brûlée from chef Craig Koketsu

Craig Koketsu is a busy man. He is the executive chef of New York's Park Avenue restaurant and a chef-partner at Quality Meats, an upscale steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan. There, he implemented his creative cooking style to design a unique menu, including signature dishes like this one.

Corn creme brulee is a signature dish at New York's Quality meats. Quality meats via Instagram

Prep time: 1 hour | Chill time: 4 hours | Cook time: 45 minutes | Total time: 5 hours, 45 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 ears corn (yellow, white or bi-color) - shucked and cleaned of all silk



1 cup half-and-half



4 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided



1 teaspoon salt



½ teaspoon ground white pepper



1 ½ cups heavy cream



4 egg yolks, beaten



Method: