The Dish: Craig Koketsu As a teenager, Craig Koketsu was inspired by TV chefs like Julia Child and Jacques Pepin. During law school he found himself more intrigued by his part-time job at Gourmet Grocery and started thinking about food as a career. Now, after working at top restaurants on the West Coast and in New York, he is executive chef and partner at Quality Branded. Koketsu joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his culinary journey.