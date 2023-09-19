Watch CBS News
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir was killed in prison this morning, a spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney's Office told CBS News Texas's Andrea Lucia.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said he was found dead in his cell at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony. 

TDCJ says his cellmate, who is also serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the person who killed him.

Chemirmir was suspected of killing more than two dozen elderly victims across Dallas and Collin counties. He would also take the jewelry of his victims and sell it for cash.

In October 2022, a Dallas jury found Chemirmir guilty of capital murder in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in April 2022 after a jury found him guilty in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. 

Last month, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis decided not to pursue the death penalty in 11 of the cases there. 

First published on September 19, 2023

