Families of alleged serial killer's victims aim to improve security at senior living centers

Family members of Billy Chemirmir victims call for change in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It hasn't gotten any easier for Shannon Dion or Loren Adair Smith to share the story of their mothers' murders.

"We learned we had to alternate," said Dion, speaking from Texas Capitol where the two have been meeting with state lawmakers.

The women are on a mission to make independent senior living facilities safer.

They are among two dozen families who lost loved ones, allegedly at the hands of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir.

Most were murdered at residential facilities for seniors.

"He did hunt for his victims at senior living facilities," Dallas County prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin told state representatives on the House Committee for Human Services Tuesday.

At the Tradition Prestonwood in Dallas, where Dion's mother, Doris Gleason, lived, he's accused of killing eight residents.

Dion says the center didn't take reports of an intruder seriously or warn residents of suspicious deaths.

"For three hours, this man just roamed the hallways. And no one said anything," said Dion.

United by tragedy, the victims' families have worked not just to secure Chemirmir's two life sentences but to address the circumstances that allowed him to get away with murder for so long.

After years of refining legislation designed to make independent living facilities safer, they're feeling optimistic they could finally get a bill passed.

"Independent living has no regulation. Assisted living, skilled nursing - yes. But independent? It's the wild west, business wise, and it's booming," said Dion.

House bill 1100 would require senior living facilities do background checks on all employees and contractors, report all criminal activity on their premises to law enforcement, and allow residents to speak without penalty about public safety concerns.

Fitzmartin said investigations could benefit from increased cooperation and access.

He testified some detectives investigating murders linked to Chemirmir were kicked out of the facilities, where they took place.

"One of my detectives in Dallas, he wanted to just hand out like fliers. He wanted to canvas the area and they said they weren't allowing that to happen," said Fitzmartin.

Victims' families also want to require visitors sign in and wear name badges to more easily identify someone who's gained unauthorized access.

Critics say independent living centers are designed with few restrictions in mind for seniors able to live with little assistance.

Dion, though, says seniors are at increased risk of being taken advantage of.

"You have a vulnerable sitting duck population," she said.

It may be too late for their own mothers, but she believes it's not too late to make a difference.

"It's our way of honoring them - protecting their friends, our aunts, your grandmothers," said Dion.