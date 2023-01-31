Considering pet insurance? Here's who can help

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your veterinarian can help you build a customized and cost-effective pet insurance plan. Getty Images

In a market filled with different insurance types, providers and policies, most people are familiar with the inner workings of just a few specific ones.

Health insurance, for example, is often part of a benefits package provided to employees. That can then be used to cover the care for medical, dental and vision needs. Life insurance, meantime, can provide a financial safety net for both policyholders and their beneficiaries. Since the importance of having such policies is clear and important, many people are knowledgeable about how to get the most out of their plans.

But what about lesser-known insurance types? Pet insurance, for example, is a valuable way of protecting both your pet and your bank account. In exchange for a moderate fee to a provider each month pet owners can get covered for a wide range of ailments and treatments. Because this insurance is more specialized than some of the more common policies, however, it can be difficult to navigate the process.

Fortunately, there are multiple resources you can use that can help you build a cost-effective and valuable pet insurance plan for your furry friend.

If you're in the market for pet insurance then start by getting a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

Who can help you get pet insurance

While it always helps to do your homework, there are also people you can consult if you're unsure about how to get the best pet insurance. Here are three to know:

Your veterinarian

Not only is your veterinarian familiar with your pet and their medical history, but they're also likely experienced with your pet's overall breed and health. Accordingly, they can help you build a personalized pet insurance plan that covers only what you need now or may need in the future. By working with them to help tailor your pet insurance plan you can better your chances of only paying for what you need, and not for any unnecessary coverage that you're unlikely to use.

Just note that pet insurance won't cover most vet visits upfront. You'll still have to pay on the day of the visit - but you'll get reimbursed by the provider after filing a claim.

You can get a free customized pet insurance quote now.

Other pet owners

Word of mouth can still be an effective way to gain information and understanding. So don't be afraid to speak to any fellow pet owners who currently have a pet insurance plan or have had one in the past. Ask them what they like, what they don't like, which provider they use, how much it costs, etc. The more feedback you get the better you'll be able to determine if pet insurance can work for your dog or cat.

Just be sure to do a clear-eyed analysis and remember that what works well for one pet owner may not be beneficial for another and vice versa. So gather as much information as possible from other owners and then see if the pros and cons they specify would be applicable to you.

Pet insurance providers

Before signing on the dotted line make sure you've also shopped around with different providers and got price quotes from at least three of them. By reviewing the pet insurance options currently on the market you'll better be able to establish a baseline for both coverage and cost. You'll also develop a better understanding of how pet insurance operates so that you can ultimately choose the right policy for your needs. So start researching online and consider calling providers with any questions you may have.

Just make sure to do an apples-to-apples comparison among companies. For example, if you get a quote for an accident-only policy for a 2-year-old, 40-pound female Goldendoodle then make sure to get your other two quotes for the same type of policy and age, weight, sex and breed. This will ensure that you have an accurate way to determine which provider is the most cost-effective and valuable.

You can easily get a free price quote now or use the table below to compare some top pet insurance providers on the market.

The bottom line

Pet insurance provides owners with a unique opportunity to help their pets and protect their savings. To get the most out of a plan, however, it's beneficial to speak with your veterinarian who can help tailor your insurance coverage. And if you know other pet owners who have had (or currently have) pet insurance then reach out to them, too. Finally, consider going directly to pet insurance companies with any questions or clarifications you may need.