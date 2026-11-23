A federal court on Monday evening released documents regarding last month's raid at the Washington, D.C., home of Democratic Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The majority of the 169 pages of court documents are heavily redacted and consist of exchanges between federal prosecutors and a magistrate judge over probable cause, constitutional privilege, warrant execution and public unsealing.

According to one of the documents, federal government officials applied for a search warrant on Oct. 2 to search Omar's home for "[a]ll records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of." The document then contains redacted text before stating, "those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present."

Federal officials provided two ex parte briefs in support of the warrant to the court before the judge signed it on Oct. 9. According to Cornell Law School, ex parte refers to "communication with a judge or opposing party without the presence or knowledge of the other party's attorney."

Homeland Security Investigations agents executed the warrant on Oct. 12. HSI has jurisdiction over federal offenses including immigration document fraud, identity fraud and immigration benefit fraud.

The court documents, released by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said federal investigators were authorized to seize documents, records, photos, thumb drives, external hard drives, computers and cellphones "registered or used by" Omar.

Three days before the raid, a judge granted a request to have the warrant sealed, stating that "because of such reasonable grounds to believe the disclosure will result in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation," according to the court documents.

A document filed by the federal government on Oct. 16 said, "The United States believes ILHAN has committed [REDACTED] crimes over decades—beginning long before she was ever in Congress," though the filing did not identify the alleged crimes.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro asked that a judge on Monday not release any of the files because they may be needed in a future trial. WCCO sources have said there are several immigration issues that authorities are investigating.

Criminal defense attorney Joe Tamburino says this case is highly unusual.

"First of all it's unusual because you have a sitting member of Congress, I don't know when that has ever happened, if ever," Tamburino said. "Second, you have a situation where somebody could be in jeopardy of losing their citizenship, and I have never seen that."

WCCO reached out to Omar's office on Monday and has not yet heard back. Her office said in a statement on Oct. 12 that Omar had "done nothing wrong" and called the raid an "outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies."