Congressman Al Green of Texas removed from Trump's speech amid protest

Washington — President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress was quickly interrupted Tuesday night, as Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas stood and shouted in protest when Mr. Trump began touting his victory in the 2024 election. Green was quickly escorted from House chamber.

Who is Al Green?

Green, 77, has represented a Houston, Texas, district in the House since 2005.

Why was Congressman Green escorted out of Trump's joint address?

After Mr. Trump kicked off his speech declaring that "America is back," to applause and chants of "USA" from Republicans, he celebrated his victory in the 2024 election, saying "the presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades."

As the president cited his victory in the swing states and claimed to have won the popular vote by "big numbers," Green could be seen shouting as he stood and raised his cane in the president's direction.

Rep. Al Green shouts out as President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson, seated behind Mr. Trump on the dais, gaveled down and warned Green to be quiet, saying "members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the house and to cease any further disruptions."

"That's your warning," Johnson said.

As Green continued, Johnson repeatedly urged him to take his seat, before directing the sergeant at arms to "restore order" and "remove this gentleman from the chamber."

The interruption came after questions swirled about how Democrats would conduct themselves during Mr. Trump's address. A group of House Democratic women wore pink Tuesday night to protest how they say the president's policies are "devastating women," while other lawmakers held up signs or otherwise displayed their discontent.

A small number of Democrats opted not to attend Tuesday night's address, including Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Patty Murray of Washington and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. But Democrats didn't stage a large-scale boycott of the speech.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries outlined expectations in a letter to colleagues, saying that while the decision to attend is a "personal one" he emphasized that it's "important to have a strong, determined and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber."