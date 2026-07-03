Family-owned company prepares to put on the largest fireworks display in history: "It is the biggest show that we've ever done"

Washington — There are fireworks, and then there's what's in store for Saturday in Washington, D.C.

When the sun goes down on Independence Day, the skies of Washington are expected to fill with a record-setting 850,000 individual fireworks for a 40-minute spectacle like no one has seen before.

A company called Pyrotecnico will attempt the biggest fireworks show in history, using five generations of family know-how and a background in Super Bowls and large musical acts to help America celebrate its 250th birthday with a bang.

"I mean, it is the biggest show that we've done," Rocco Vitale, president of Pyrotecnico, told CBS News. "...My earliest memories of fireworks displays and doing the Fourth of July was here."

Pyrotecnico has been planning this year's show since January, using computers to simulate the display. But now it's time for the real thing.

Vitale gave CBS News an exclusive look at his not-so-secret weapons: eight barges out on the Potomac River, each one ready to light up the night sky.



"Each firing location has a communication device, and its all set on GPS. And once the time of the show is put into the system, it goes at that time," Vitale explained.

According to Freedom 250, the organizer of the "Salute to America 250 Celebration & Fireworks" on the National Mall, President Trump will deliver remarks at 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time, and the fireworks display will get underway at 10:45 p.m. The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people.

Join CBS for "The Great American Block Party 250," a primetime special on Saturday, July 4, hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil and Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, featuring live musical performances, celebrations around the country, and the largest fireworks show in history in the skies over the nation's capital. Tune in July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream it on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7.