We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Knowing which habits shorten the life of your HVAC system can help you avoid unnecessary expenses. Yusuke Ide/Getty Images

With living costs rising rapidly in today's inflationary environment, homeowners have become increasingly strategic about where they spend their money. Many have delayed large home renovations, put off replacing major appliances and looked for practical ways to trim monthly expenses as everyday costs remain elevated. But while most people scrutinize grocery bills or insurance premiums, one of the biggest drains on a household budget — a home's heating and cooling system — often goes unnoticed until it becomes impossible to ignore.

That's because an HVAC system doesn't have to stop working to start costing you a substantial amount of money. An HVAC unit can continue heating and cooling your home while also quietly becoming less efficient, consuming more electricity and developing problems that can grow more expensive over time. In many cases, those issues stem from small decisions homeowners make without realizing the financial consequences that could follow.

The good news is, though, that many of those costly mistakes are preventable. Knowing which habits shorten the life of your HVAC system or drive up your energy bills can help you avoid unnecessary expenses. So, what are the common HVAC mistakes homeowners make that can cost you more than you bargained for? Below, we'll detail seven specific ones worth knowing.

Find out how ARS can help you keep your HVAC costs down now.

7 common HVAC mistakes that could cost you money

A few common missteps account for many of the unnecessary HVAC expenses homeowners face. Here are a few to avoid:

Ignoring regular maintenance until something breaks

Not all homeowners think about the regular maintenance their HVAC system requires — not until it stops working, anyway. And, unfortunately, that's typically the most expensive time to take action. Scheduling preventive maintenance once or twice a year is typically far less expensive than dealing with an unexpected breakdown, and it's part of why some homeowners opt into HVAC service plans and warranties that build routine check-ups into the cost of ownership.

Small issues like worn belts, dirty coils or low refrigerant levels can often be identified during this type of routine HVAC maintenance, meaning that you can catch issues before they develop into major repairs. Waiting until the system fails, though, could mean paying for emergency service, replacing damaged components or even installing a new unit years earlier than expected.

Learn about the HVAC options ARS can help you with today.

Forgetting to change the air filter

A clogged air filter forces your HVAC system to work harder to move air throughout your home. That increases energy consumption, reduces airflow and places extra strain on important components — but homeowners regularly forget to change the air filter on their HVAC system, putting their unit at risk of developing major issues over time.

Luckily, changing the air filter is one of the simplest maintenance tasks homeowners can perform, and doing so can help keep cooling costs in check. Depending on the type of filter you use, replacing it every one to three months is generally recommended, though homes with pets, smokers or allergy sufferers may need more frequent changes.

Ignoring small repairs

An unusual noise. Short cycling. Uneven temperatures between rooms. These types of HVAC problems are easy to dismiss when the system is still operating, but delaying the small repairs your system needs can allow relatively inexpensive issues to become much more costly.

A failing capacitor, loose electrical connection or malfunctioning thermostat may be inexpensive to address early. Left unresolved, however, those same problems can contribute to compressor damage or other major component failures that cost significantly more to fix — which is one reason it's worth understanding when a repair no longer makes financial sense compared to replacement.

Setting the thermostat too low

Many people assume that lowering the thermostat dramatically will cool the home faster. In reality, most residential HVAC systems cool at a relatively consistent rate regardless of how low the thermostat is set. Setting it far below your desired temperature generally just causes the system to run longer than necessary, increasing energy use without cooling the house more quickly.

It makes more sense to choose your target temperature and allow the HVAC system to reach it naturally instead. If you're worried about the system working too hard, a programmable or smart thermostat can also help reduce unnecessary runtime while maintaining a comfortable temperature.

Skipping professional maintenance to save money

DIY maintenance has its place, but it shouldn't completely replace professional HVAC inspections. Technicians can identify refrigerant leaks, electrical issues, worn components and airflow problems that aren't obvious to homeowners. Catching those issues early may prevent expensive repairs while helping the system operate more efficiently. And, the cost of an annual tune-up is often modest compared to the price of replacing major HVAC components.

Buying the cheapest replacement system

When HVAC replacement becomes necessary, choosing the lowest-priced system isn't always the least expensive decision you can make over the long run. An improperly sized or lower-efficiency system may lead to higher utility bills, more frequent repairs and reduced comfort. Meanwhile, a higher-efficiency model may cost more upfront but could lower operating costs over its lifespan. So, homeowners should compare lifetime ownership costs — not just the purchase price — before making a decision.

Hiring a contractor based only on price

Getting multiple HVAC repair or replacement estimates is smart, but automatically choosing the lowest bid may not be. An unusually low quote could reflect lower-quality equipment, fewer included services or installation shortcuts that affect long-term performance. Even the best HVAC equipment won't operate efficiently if it's installed incorrectly. The better approach is to compare contractors based on licensing, experience, warranties, customer reviews and the details included in each proposal — and to keep in mind that timing your purchase strategically can also affect what a fair price looks like — rather than simply chasing the bottom-line price.

The bottom line

An HVAC system is one of the most expensive and important pieces of equipment in your home, but many of the costliest mistakes are also among the easiest to avoid. Simple habits like changing filters on schedule, addressing small problems promptly and investing in routine maintenance can help improve efficiency while reducing the risk of major repair bills.