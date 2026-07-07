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Keeping air conditioning costs low doesn't necessarily require a major renovation or expensive HVAC replacement. Oscar Martin Grande/Getty Images

As temperatures climb across much of the country, so do household utility bills. For many households, cooling costs account for a significant portion of their summer energy spending, and with electricity prices increasing in many parts of the country, even small increases in air conditioning usage can have a noticeable impact on monthly budgets. That has more homeowners looking for practical ways to keep their homes at a comfortable temperature without watching their utility bills climb.

It's easy to assume, though, that the only meaningful solution is an expensive one, like replacing an older HVAC system with a newer, high-efficiency model. While that can lower energy consumption over time, it's simply not a realistic fix for many households in today's economic environment. Luckily, it's also not your only option. There are other effective ways to cut cooling costs, and many of these approaches require little more than a few adjustments to how you use and maintain your existing system.

The key is knowing which changes actually move the needle. Some strategies can reduce energy use with little effort, while others may save only a negligible amount despite their popularity. So, how exactly can you keep your home comfortable this summer while putting less strain on both your air conditioner and your budget? That's what we'll examine below.

Learn how ARS can help you keep your central AC costs down now.

How to keep AC costs low this summer

A lower electric bill is often the result of several small adjustments that improve your home's overall efficiency. These strategies can help reduce cooling costs without sacrificing comfort:

Raise your thermostat a few degrees

One of the simplest ways to lower cooling costs is by increasing your thermostat setting slightly. The goal of doing this isn't to make your home uncomfortable. It's to find the highest temperature that still feels comfortable while minimizing unnecessary cooling cycles.

Raising your thermostat setting by even just a couple of degrees can reduce the time your air conditioner runs throughout the day, helping to keep your electric bill in check. And, if you'll be away from home for several hours, you may want to consider increasing the temperature even further. A programmable or smart thermostat can automate these adjustments so you don't have to remember to change the settings manually.

Find out how you can save on your central AC system with ARS today.

Replace your air filter regularly

A clogged air filter forces your HVAC system to work harder to circulate air, increasing both energy use and wear on the equipment, so it's important to replace your air filter regularly. Air filters are relatively inexpensive, making this one of the most cost-effective maintenance tasks you can perform to improve efficiency.

Most homeowners should check their filter every month during periods of heavy use and replace it according to the manufacturer's recommendations or sooner if it appears dirty. Homes with pets, smokers or higher levels of dust may require more frequent replacements.

Keep your system professionally maintained

If you haven't had your air conditioner serviced recently, scheduling an inspection before your system is under peak demand can be a worthwhile investment. Routine HVAC maintenance can help identify small issues before they become expensive repairs while ensuring your air conditioner operates as efficiently as possible.

During a routine maintenance visit, a technician may clean coils, check refrigerant levels, inspect electrical components and verify that the system is operating correctly. These tune-ups can improve performance while extending the life of your equipment, meaning that they could lead to savings on both your electric bill and future HVAC repairs.

Block heat before it enters your home

Reducing the amount of heat entering your home means your air conditioner won't have to work as hard. Closing blinds or curtains during the hottest parts of the day can limit solar heat gain, particularly on windows that receive direct afternoon sunlight. Blackout curtains, reflective window coverings or exterior shades may provide even greater benefits in especially warm climates.

It's also worth checking for air leaks around doors and windows in your home. Simple weatherstripping or caulking projects can prevent cooled air from escaping while keeping hot outdoor air from entering, helping to keep your AC costs down.

Use ceiling fans strategically

Ceiling fans don't actually lower a room's temperature, but they do create a wind-chill effect that makes occupants feel cooler. Because of that, many homeowners can comfortably raise the thermostat a few degrees while using ceiling fans in occupied rooms.

Running a ceiling fan also typically costs far less than running central air conditioning, making the combination an effective way to improve comfort while lowering energy use. Just remember to turn fans off when you leave the room since they cool people, not the air itself.

The bottom line

Keeping air conditioning costs low doesn't necessarily require a major home renovation or expensive HVAC replacement. In many cases, combining simple habits — such as adjusting your thermostat, replacing air filters, using ceiling fans effectively and staying on top of routine maintenance — can make a meaningful difference in your monthly electric bill.

If your cooling costs continue climbing despite those efforts, however, it may be time to have your system professionally evaluated. An expert can identify hidden efficiency issues and help determine whether repairs, upgrades or a replacement offer the best long-term value for your home and budget.