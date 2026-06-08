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Your home size, unit efficiency and installation complexity can all influence the final cost of a central AC unit. JJ Gouin/Getty Images

Most homeowners know they'll eventually need to replace at least some of the major components of their home. Roofs wear out over time, especially in areas with severe weather, and water heaters fail. HVAC systems don't last forever, either, nor do large appliances or flooring. But while many of those expenses can be anticipated at least a few years in advance, it's often difficult to know exactly when a central air conditioning system will need to be replaced — or how much that replacement will cost.

That cost question is becoming an increasingly important one as homeowners hold onto their properties longer and look for ways to manage their ongoing maintenance expenses. A central AC system is one of the most expensive household systems to repair or replace, after all, yet many homeowners don't begin researching costs until performance starts to decline or a contractor recommends a replacement. That's when many discover that the price of a new system can vary significantly.

Factors like the size of the home, the efficiency of the unit and the complexity of the installation can all influence the final bill, after all. So, before moving forward with a purchase, it's important to understand both the average costs and what specific factors drive the price of a central air conditioning unit.

Learn how ARS can help you keep your central AC costs down now.

What is the average cost of a central air conditioning unit?

While the price tag can vary, a central AC split-system replacement typically ranges from about $13,000 to $16,000, according to ARS. While some smaller or basic systems may fall below that range, larger homes or premium high-efficiency systems can push costs well beyond it. That said, several factors help determine where your project falls within that range, including:

Unit size and cooling capacity

Air conditioners are sized based on cooling capacity, which is typically measured in tons. Larger homes require larger systems, which cost more to purchase and install. For example, a smaller home may only need a 2-ton system, while a larger property could require a 4- or 5-ton unit. Installing a system that's too small can leave a home uncomfortable, while an oversized unit may short-cycle, turning on and off too frequently and reducing efficiency.

Find out how you can save on your central AC system with ARS today.

Energy-efficiency ratings

Many homeowners are opting for higher-efficiency systems to help lower monthly utility bills. Units with higher Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER2) ratings typically cost more upfront but may reduce long-term operating expenses. If you plan to stay in your home for the foreseeable future, paying more upfront for a more efficient unit could provide meaningful savings over time.

Installation complexity

The equipment itself is only part of the total cost. Labor often represents a significant portion of the project. If installers need to modify electrical systems, replace refrigerant lines or navigate difficult installation conditions, labor costs can increase. And, homes without existing central air systems may face especially high installation expenses.

Ductwork condition

Existing ductwork can also have a major impact on the final price. If ducts are leaking, damaged or improperly sized, repairs or replacement may be necessary before a new AC unit can operate efficiently. While that adds to upfront costs, it can improve system performance and energy savings in the long run.

Additional components

Many installations involve more than simply replacing an outdoor condenser unit. Homeowners may also need a new indoor evaporator coil, thermostat, air handler or other supporting equipment. Adding smart thermostats or advanced indoor air quality features can further increase the project's overall cost.

How to lower the cost of a central AC unit now

While replacing a central air conditioning system is rarely inexpensive, there are several ways to reduce the costs. Here's how to do so:

Compare multiple estimates: One of the most effective ways to save money is to obtain quotes from several licensed HVAC contractors. After all, pricing can vary significantly between providers, even for similar equipment, and comparing estimates allows you to evaluate equipment recommendations, labor charges and warranty coverage before making a decision.

One of the most effective ways to save money is to obtain quotes from several licensed HVAC contractors. After all, pricing can vary significantly between providers, even for similar equipment, and comparing estimates allows you to evaluate equipment recommendations, labor charges and warranty coverage before making a decision. Explore rebates and tax incentives: Many utility companies, state programs and manufacturers offer rebates on qualifying high-efficiency HVAC systems. Depending on where you live and which equipment you choose, these incentives can offset hundreds or even thousands of dollars in upfront costs. Federal energy-efficiency tax credits may also be available for certain qualifying installations.

Many utility companies, state programs and manufacturers offer rebates on qualifying high-efficiency HVAC systems. Depending on where you live and which equipment you choose, these incentives can offset hundreds or even thousands of dollars in upfront costs. Federal energy-efficiency tax credits may also be available for certain qualifying installations. Replace before an emergency: Waiting until a system completely fails can limit your options and reduce your negotiating power. If your current unit is aging, requires frequent repairs or struggles to cool your home effectively, replacing it proactively may allow you to shop around, compare offers and schedule installation when contractors aren't responding to emergency service calls.

Waiting until a system completely fails can limit your options and reduce your negotiating power. If your current unit is aging, requires frequent repairs or struggles to cool your home effectively, replacing it proactively may allow you to shop around, compare offers and schedule installation when contractors aren't responding to emergency service calls. Consider your financing options carefully: Many HVAC companies offer financing plans that can spread costs over several years. While financing can make a large purchase more manageable, make sure to review interest rates, repayment terms and total borrowing costs before signing any agreement.

The bottom line

The average cost of a central air conditioning unit typically falls between $13,000 and $16,000 currently, but the final price depends on factors such as system size, efficiency ratings, labor requirements and ductwork conditions. That's a substantial cost, so before committing to a new system, take the time to compare multiple estimates, look for available rebates and evaluate whether energy-efficiency improvements elsewhere in the home could help lower both installation and long-term operating costs. Taking the time to understand your options can help ensure you're making a smart investment rather than an expensive last-minute decision.