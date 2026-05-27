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A new HVAC system is one of the larger home expenses that many homeowners will face this year. Zimmytws/Getty Images

Rising energy costs, higher equipment standards and persistent labor shortages have made home upgrades more expensive across the board this year. In turn, replacing a major system like HVAC equipment can feel especially daunting right now, especially for homeowners who are already juggling elevated borrowing rates, costly insurance premiums and inflation-driven repair bills. But while many home repairs can be delayed, heating and cooling systems usually don't offer much flexibility in terms of repair or replacement once they start failing.

Adding to the issue is that many older HVAC systems are now aging out at the same time that newer federal efficiency standards are changing what homeowners are allowed to buy and install. In turn, homeowners who expected to face a relatively straightforward HVAC replacement may instead discover that ductwork updates, electrical upgrades or refrigerant changes are necessary, adding significantly to the final bill. And because pricing varies widely by region, system size and installation complexity, it can be difficult to determine what a normal HVAC quote even looks like.

At the same time, not every high HVAC quote reflects actual necessity. Some homeowners may be paying for oversized systems, unnecessary add-ons or premium features. Others may be missing out on rebates, financing incentives or lower-cost alternatives. So before agreeing to an installation estimate, it's important to know how much you should actually expect to pay for a new HVAC system right now.

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How much does a new HVAC system really cost in 2026?

The cost of a new HVAC system in 2026 can vary significantly depending on the type of equipment you choose, the size of your home and whether additional work is required during installation. But in general, homeowners nationwide are spending anywhere from $5,000 to $28,000 for a full HVAC replacement this year, including equipment and labor.

For a basic central air conditioning and furnace replacement in an average-sized (2,000 square foot) home, many homeowners are landing somewhere in the $7,000 to $20,000 range. However, higher-efficiency systems, larger homes and more complicated installations can push costs well above that. Heat pump systems — which continue to gain popularity as energy costs rise and incentives expand — can also cost more upfront, particularly for cold-climate models or dual-fuel systems.

In addition, there are several major factors contributing to higher HVAC costs right now, including:

Efficiency requirements

Federal efficiency standards continue pushing manufacturers toward more advanced systems that use less energy. While these upgrades can lower monthly utility costs over time, they also tend to raise upfront equipment prices. For example, higher seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER2) ratings, variable-speed compressors and smart climate controls are adding more to installation costs currently.

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Refrigerant changes

The HVAC industry is also continuing its transition away from older refrigerants and moving toward newer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. That shift has increased equipment costs and, in some cases, repair expenses as contractors adapt to updated systems and regulations.

Labor shortages and installation demand

Skilled HVAC technicians remain in high demand in many parts of the country. That labor shortage is contributing to higher installation pricing, especially during periods of extreme temperatures when emergency replacements spike. In some markets, labor can now account for a substantial portion of the overall bill.

Ductwork and electrical upgrades

In many cases, the HVAC unit itself isn't the only expense at hand. Older homes may require duct sealing or replacement, updated electrical panels, thermostat upgrades or improved insulation to support newer systems. These hidden costs can add several thousand dollars to the final invoice.

System type and home size

Larger homes naturally require more powerful HVAC systems, which raises both equipment and labor costs. And while basic single-stage systems are generally cheaper, many homeowners are opting for quieter and more energy-efficient multi-stage or variable-speed systems, which come at a premium.

How to find low HVAC prices without compromising quality

While HVAC systems are expensive, there are still ways to reduce costs without sacrificing reliability or long-term performance, including the following:

Get multiple quotes

One way to avoid overpaying is to compare estimates from several licensed HVAC contractors. Pricing can vary dramatically between companies, even for similar systems, so be sure to ask for detailed written estimates that clearly outline labor, equipment, warranties and any additional upgrades being recommended.

Focus on proper sizing

Bigger isn't always better with HVAC equipment. An oversized system can short-cycle, waste energy and create humidity problems inside the home. Any reputable contractors you work with should perform a load calculation to determine the correct system size rather than simply replacing the old unit with the same capacity.

Look for rebates and tax credits

Many utility companies, manufacturers and government programs are still offering rebates or tax incentives for qualifying high-efficiency HVAC systems. Depending on the system and location, these incentives could reduce costs by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Consider timing

Emergency HVAC replacements generally cost more because you have limited time to compare options. If your current system is aging but still functional, replacing it proactively may give you more negotiating power and scheduling flexibility.

Don't automatically choose the cheapest option

Low-cost bids can sometimes signal inexperienced installers, lower-quality equipment or limited warranty coverage. Since installation quality plays a major role in how well an HVAC system performs over time, it's important to balance affordability with contractor reputation, licensing and experience.

The bottom line

A new HVAC system is one of the larger home expenses many homeowners will face in 2026, with total costs often reaching well into the five figures, depending on the project. While prices have climbed due to efficiency standards, labor shortages and equipment changes, though, not every homeowner needs the most expensive system on the market. By comparing quotes, you may be able to lower your upfront expenses without sacrificing long-term comfort or reliability.