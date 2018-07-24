Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams arrested for allegedly pushing bandmate off stage

Bryan Abrams of the R&B band Color Me Badd was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shoving his bandmate and causing him to fall and hurt himself. The alleged incident took place onstage at their concert at Del Lago Casino in Tyre, New York.

The Seneca County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that they arrested Adams, 48, for attempted assault in the third degree. Police said, "It is alleged that during the concert Abrams shoved a fellow band member on stage causing him to fall into some sound equipment on the floor. The victim was transported by North Seneca Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital where he was treated and released for neck and back pain."

Abrams was sent to the Seneca County Correctional Facility on "a $1,000 cash/$2000 bond," the department said. He was released early Monday morning and is scheduled to reappear in court on Aug. 28 to respond to the charge.

Fans who were at the concert say that Abrams pushed his bandmate Mark Calderon right after the band performed their hit "I Wanna Sex You Up." One fan posted a video of the alleged assault on YouTube.

Calderon talked to The Blast and said that Abrams was heavily intoxicated before the alleged incident. He said he does not know Abrams' motive for the alleged assault other than alcohol abuse. He said he is feeling mostly fine and that he has not spoken with Abrams since the alleged push.

Color Me Badd formed in 1985 and was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 1992 for "I Wanna Sex You Up." Abrams and Calderon are both founding members.

A representative for Abrams could not immediately be reached for comment.