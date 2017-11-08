CMA Awards 2017: Winners, highlights and best moments

Eric Church kicked off the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards show in Nashville on Wednesday by singing "Amazing Grace," a solemn reminder of last month's deadly shooting in Las Vegas at a country music festival, setting a tone for an evening that strived to be hopeful amidst tragedy.

Soon afterward, Hootie and the Blowfish took the stage to sing their classic "Hold My Hand." The band was joined by Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett and more of country's biggest stars.

Then, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, who hosted the show for the 10th year in a row, took the stage to deliver a somber message about recent national tragedies.

"Las Vegas, Charlottesville, New York, Sutherland Springs, historic storms in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida -- the list goes on and on," said Underwood. "This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives, including so many in our country music family so we're going to do with families do: cry together and sing together."

In the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, 58 people were killed and more than 450 were injured on Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing.

"The way we see it, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud," said Paisley. "This year's show is dedicated to all those we lost and all those still healing. We love you and we will never forget you."

Paisley and Underwood quickly addressed the controversy over the CMA's rescinded media restrictions.

Underwood said, "CMA has given us some guidelines with specific topics to avoid, so we can't be doing any silly little songs because this year's show is a politics-free zone."

Paisley asked if he could sing songs like "Way Down Yonder on the Scaramucci" and "Stand by Your Manafort."

"Definitely not," said Underwood. But soon the two launched into a version of Underwood's "Before He Cheats."

"Until Rocket Man starts a nuclear war and maybe next time, he'll think before he tweets," they sang.

Paisley and Underwood congratulated Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris for their recent engagements, and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman and Thomas Rhett for the new additions to their families. They also congratulated Hillary Scott and Chris Stapleton, who are each expecting twins.

Paisley and Underwood then put on eclipse glasses and wondered aloud why Eric Church always wears sunglasses, and sang a few lines of "Total Eclipse of the Garth."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill walked onto the stage to present Underwood and Paisley with dolls of them, and pretended to be the hosts as they played with the dolls.

McGraw said, "I'm Brad Paisley and I'm not half as funny as I think I am." McGraw and Hill assured the co-hosts they were just kidding around and congratulated them on 10 years of hosting the CMAs.

Brittany Snow and Ruby Rose of "Pitch Perfect 3" presented the first award of the night, single of the year, which went to "Blue Ain't Your Color" by Keith Urban.