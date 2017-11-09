CMA Awards red carpet 2017

Carrie Underwood attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Click through to see more stars on the red carpet at the CMA Awards.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Television personality Si Robertson attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Scotty McCreery (R) and Gabi Dugal (L) attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Singer-songwriter Meghan Linsey attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
(L-R) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Singer-songwriter Cam attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Curtis Rempel (L) and Brad Rempel of musical duo High Valley attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
(L-R) Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, and Jess Carson of Midland attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Eric Steedly, Trip Howell, Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, and Chandler Baldwin of musical group LANco attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Kim Campbell and Ashley Campbell attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Actress Ruby Rose attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Singer Jessie James Decker attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Brett Eldredge attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Garth Brooks attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Singer-songwriter Kip Moore attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.
Singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville.