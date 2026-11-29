Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said on Sunday that he doesn't expect a "big disagreement on the first 100 days" between himself and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, whom he's challenging for the chamber's top post in Tuesday's Democratic leadership elections.

"But it's the next 631 days where I think there will be clear differences," Van Hollen said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

Earlier this month, Van Hollen launched his challenge against Schumer, who has helmed Senate Democrats since 2017, as some of the base has clamored for new leadership to steer the party following big victories in the midterm elections. But Schumer, who led Senate Democrats to flip nine seats in November, has been widely expected to retain enough support for two more years as leader despite pushback on his leadership that flared in recent months.

Van Hollen has been in the Senate since 2017 after representing Maryland in the House for more than a decade. He's gained attention from progressives in recent years after he vocally supported restricting weapons shipments to Israel and traveled to El Salvador last year to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who lived in Maryland and had been mistakenly sent to the country's notorious CECOT prison.

In his bid for leader, Van Hollen has pointed to priorities like reversing cuts to SNAP and Medicaid benefits, restoring Affordable Care Act tax credits and regulating data centers and AI. Asked Sunday about Schumer agreeing with much of that to-do list, Van Hollen said he wouldn't expect much divergence between himself and the New York Democrat early on should either be elected leader, noting that the first 100 days would focus largely on "rolling back the damage that the Trump administration has done." But he said the differences would show up beyond those initial months, citing broader changes he's seeking.

"I believe we have to take on a completely broken healthcare system, and I believe at the end of the day we should get to Medicare for All," Van Hollen said. "But I also understand that we're not going to get there all in one step in the first 100 days or even longer, but that's a big area where we need to make progress."

Van Hollen also pointed to a possible change to the Senate's rules, saying Democrats "have to consider" reforming the filibuster.

"The filibuster allows 41 senators to block the will of the majority, and there are lots of things that we will probably want to do, like getting money out of politics, like voting rights, that we won't be able to do unless we consider reforms to the filibuster rule," Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen argued that there's a "hunger for change" in the Democratic Party, arguing that while voters delivered an "indictment of Trump's policies" in the midterm elections, voters "haven't fully hired the Democrats," despite sweeping victories for the party.

"I don't think they want to go back to business as usual in Washington," Van Hollen said, adding that there's an "appetite for just changing the way we do business in the Senate Democratic Caucus and in the Senate as a whole."

Senate Democrats will weigh in on Tuesday. So far, Van Hollen has picked up public support from six of his colleagues — Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, along with incoming Sens. Abdul El Sayed of Michigan, Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota and Troy Jackson of Maine. Meanwhile, Schumer has the public backing of 16 Democrats, and has repeatedly said he has the votes necessary to remain leader. But Van Hollen has insisted that he has additional support behind the scenes as well, saying Sunday that he believes he has at least 15 votes.

Van Hollen said "people are going to listen to both of us and just make a decision," adding that, "regardless of what happens on Dec. 1, it's going to be very important that we all come together."

"Whatever the outcome, we all need to move forward together," he said.