The following is the transcript of the interview with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland, that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 29, 2026.

NANCY CORDES: And we're going to begin this morning with one of the senators who will be questioning him, Maryland Democrat Chris Van Hollen. Senator Van Hollen, so good to see you. Hope you had a great Thanksgiving.

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: And back at you. It's great to see you.

NANCY CORDES: So he is testifying before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. You sit on that committee. What's at the top of your list of questions?

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: Well, Nancy, this is a case of corruption in the Trump administration impacting our national security, undermining our national security. You've got Jensen Huang and Nvidia, who have contributed $25 million to the Trump gold ballroom. You've got other contributions made to campaigns, and he's been running essentially our AI policy, and now you have him at the same time, essentially with this apparent spy, and who's smuggling chips to China. So I think that the, the, the mix of these issues, Nancy, is one where we're going to say, is this a case where corruption is undermining our national security.

NANCY CORDES: So President Trump said that the reason he pushed to get Huang reinstated was because Nvidia is just so important, and we need to win the AI race against China. You're saying you don't believe that's the case that this was actually about donations that Huang made to the president?

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: I think this was about Huang driving U.S. chips policy for China already pushing the administration to reduce the export controls, and now it turns out part of what could be a scheme could be these are questions to be asked of diverting the highest end chips to China. At the same time, this is an administration saying we've got to put the pedal to the metal on AI here. Why? Because China is going to get ahead, and then they're helping China get ahead.

NANCY CORDES: President Trump said this week that there was a thorough investigation and that Jensen Huang was exonerated. The attorney general wouldn't confirm whether there was an investigation or not, but he called Nvidia a good corporate citizen. Did that allay some of your concerns?

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: No, it did not, because first of all, the president is known for saying lots of untrue things. Secondly, the Justice Department obviously should look into this. But moreover, the Congress is going to have to shine a very bright light on this. You've had a rubber-stamp Congress for Trump's first term, but now you're going to have a Congress that's going to really look out for corruption and trying to make sure that people understand how their economic circumstances are worse because of it.

NANCY CORDES: That's a great segue to my next topic, which is the fact that you want to lead in that next Congress. You want to be the Senate Majority Leader, and you are challenging the current Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. Over the past week, you got a couple of new endorsements from some of your fellow Democratic senators. You need 28. There's going to be a closed door vote this week, and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Troy Jackson of Maine have joined four others who have publicly said that they are backing you. You say there is a hunger for change in the Democratic Party. If there's such a hunger, why are there only six people right now supporting you publicly?

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: Well, there's a hunger for change in two places. Clearly, people all over the country are asking for change. We just had this big election. Yes, it was an indictment of Trump's policies, but they haven't fully hired the Democrats, and I don't think they want to go back to business as usual in Washington. We also have a situation, you mentioned Troy Jackson from, from Maine. He ran on a populist agenda. That's what all our candidates ran on. And to really carry through on that, you need somebody who has a history of taking on powerful special interests for the public good, and that is a through line as part of this discussion. There's also an appetite for just changing the way we do business in the Senate Democratic Caucus and in the Senate as a whole.

NANCY CORDES: But just looking at the numbers, do you have more support than the six who have announced their support publicly?

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: Oh yes, I do. I mean, as I've said before, we're north of 15, I think, though, at the end of the day, Nancy, people are going to listen to both of us and just make a decision. I should say, regardless of what happens on December 1st, it's going to be very important that we all come together.

NANCY CORDES: No question. Your colleague Tim Kaine of Virginia told the New Yorker last week, Quote: Chuck Chuck Schumer knows Trump, and that will be really important going forward. You haven't had as much interaction with President Trump, obviously, as Senator Schumer has. He can be difficult to deal with, to say the least. What would you do differently than Schumer has done in the past when it comes to dealing with President Trump?

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: Well, first and foremost, we see the president continuing to attack our democracy and our constitution, and we need to hold him and this administration accountable. And there will be no, no, and there will be hearings. Well, we're now back in the majority. We were obviously in the minority for the last couple years. So you have you have that. Happening right there.

NANCY CORDES: I want to talk a little bit about your platform because you've laid out what you would want to do as Senate Majority Leader. You say you want to focus on restoring SNAP and Medicaid funding. You want to extend some Obamacare tax credits. You want to regulate data centers and AI. Leader Schumer supports a lot of those things too, doesn't he?

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: I don't think you're going to get a big disagreement on the first 100 days. It's going to be largely rolling back the damage that the Trump administration has done, their tax cuts for billionaires while cutting health care for other people. But it's the next 631 days where I think there will be clear differences, and I believe we have to take on a completely broken healthcare system. And I believe at the end of the day we should get to Medicare for all. But I also understand that we're not going to get there all in one step in the first 100 days or even longer. But that's a big area where we need to make progress. I also believe we have to consider Nancy reforming the filibuster, the filibuster allows 41 senators to block the will of the majority, and there are lots of things that we will probably want to do, like getting money out of politics, like voting rights, that we won't be able to do unless we consider reforms to the filibuster rule.

NANCY CORDES: You brought up health care. Your incoming Senate colleague Abdul Al Sayed of Michigan had a kind of novel approach to this issue. He posted that he would like to talk to President Trump about universal health care and that he'd be happy to rename it Trump Care if that's what it takes to get President Trump on board. He even had these mock-ups made of a, what looks like a Trump Care credit card? Are you a supporter of Trump Care?

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: I'm a supporter of working with the president if he's serious about actually helping working people. Right? I mean, this is a guy who said he was going to focus day one on bringing down prices. He got us in a war he said he wouldn't get into. He has tariffs that are pushing up prices, so it's pretty clear that he said one thing and does another. Here's what I would say: If President Trump wants to work on increasing the minimum wage for working people, if he wants to work on improving the health care system, if he really wants to work on reducing the price of prescription drugs, like he says he is but isn't. Then, of course, we would look for opportunities. But that doesn't mean you don't also hold them accountable on all the law breaking and the attacks on our democracy.

NANCY CORDES: Closed door vote takes place midweek. Will we have an answer midweek, or could this drag on?

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: No, I think you'll get an answer on, on Tuesday, December 1. So- and as I said, whatever the outcome, we all need to move forward together.

NANCY CORDES: Looking forward to the outcome of that vote, Senator Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland. Thank you so much.

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: Thank you, Nancy.