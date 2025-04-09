What goods does China import from the U.S.?

China on Wednesday raised tariffs on imports from the U.S. to 84%, the country's latest response in an escalating trade war with President Trump whose 104% tariff on Chinese goods also went into effect on Wednesday.

The 84% tax will make it much more costly for Chinese companies to purchase and bring U.S.-made goods into the country, and could cut U.S. producers off from an important trade market.

China was the third-largest export market for the U.S. in 2023, behind Canada and Mexico, with companies shipping $145 billion worth of goods to the Asian nation, according to the U.S.-China Business Council.

U.S. exports to China supported 931,231 American jobs in 2022, according to the same report, most of which were sustained by agriculture and livestock exports.

What products does China import from the U.S.?

China's top imports from the U.S. in 2023 were oilseeds and grains, followed by oil and gas. Oilseeds and grain exports fell by $7 billion from 2022 to 2023, and could fall even more substantially under the current tit-for-tat tariff spat between the U.S. and China. Grains include crops such as soybeans, wheat and corn.

"Any new U.S. tariff increases on imports from China, which many lawmakers and political leaders are actively proposing, could adversely impact the American agriculture sector if they trigger retaliatory actions," the U.S.-China Business Council said in its 2024 report.

Oil and gas shipments to China come predominately from Texas and Louisiana, which together account for 96% of U.S. oil and gas exports.

Pharmaceutical products and medicines, semiconductors and components, aerospace products, chemicals and motor vehicles are also among the largest categories of goods that China imports from the U.S.

Here's a complete list of the products China imports from the U.S., according to the U.S.-China Business Council:

Oilseeds and grains: $18.5 billion

Oil and gas: $17.6 billion

Other: $15.9 billion

Pharmaceuticals and medicines: $11.3 billion

Semiconductors and components: $6.8 billion

Aerospace products and parts: $6.8 billion

Navigational and measurement instruments: $6.8 billion

Basic chemicals: $6.5 billion

Motor vehicles: $6.1 billion

Resins and synthetic fibers: $5.5 billion

Industrial machinery: $5 billion

Meat products: $4.5 billion

Medical equipment and supplies: $3.6 billion

General purpose machinery: $2.6 billion

Miscellaneous crops: $2.4 billion

Scrap products: $2.4 billion

Pulp and paperboard mill products: $2.1 billion

Miscellaneous manufactured commodities: $2.1 billion

Computer equipment: $1.8 billion

Non-ferrous metal products: $1.8 billion

Motor vehicle parts: $1.7 billion

Electrical equipment and components: $1.7 billion

Miscellaneous fabricated metal products: $1.6 billion

Plastic products: $1.4 billion

Engines and turbines: $1.4 billion

Electrical equipment: $1.3 billion

Communications and service industry machinery: $1.3 billion

Soaps, cleaning agents and toiletries: $1.3 billion

Fruits and tree nuts: $1.1 billion

Coal and petroleum gases: $1.1 billion

Marine products: $1 billion

Which U.S. states export the most to China?

Broken down by state, Texas was the largest exporter of goods to China in 2023, with Beijing importing $25.7 billion worth of products from the Lone Star State that year.

China also imported $16.4 billion worth of goods from California, and $6.5 billion from Louisiana. South Carolina rounded out the top 10, exporting $3.9 billion worth of goods to China that year.