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There are ways to minimize interest charges, fees and other financing costs when purchasing a new AC unit. John Brueske/Getty Images

A failing central air conditioner rarely happens at a convenient time. One day your HVAC system is keeping up with demand, and the next day you're facing inconsistent cooling issues, expensive repairs or a complete breakdown. When replacing the air conditioning unit becomes unavoidable, though, homeowners are often forced to make a decision much quicker than they'd like — and that's especially true this summer, as record-setting heatwaves have been impacting a large portion of the nation.

That urgency to replace a malfunctioning air conditioner can be costly, too. After all, the cost of a central AC unit can easily be several thousand dollars, and if you don't have enough cash set aside to cover the expense, it's tempting to accept the first financing offer that comes your way. But convenience isn't always the same thing as affordability, and the way you pay for your system can significantly affect its total cost over the coming years.

Fortunately, homeowners have more financing options than they may realize. What exactly are the cheapest ways to pay for a new central AC unit this summer, though? That's what we'll outline below.

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What's the cheapest way to pay for a new central AC this summer?

Paying for a new HVAC system isn't just about finding enough money to cover the installation. It's also about minimizing interest charges, fees and other financing costs. Depending on your situation, one of these options may offer the lowest-cost solution:

Pay with cash if possible

If you've built an emergency fund or have dedicated home maintenance savings, paying cash is almost always the least expensive option. There's no interest to pay, no monthly payments to budget for and no risk of taking on additional debt. You'll also avoid loan origination fees, closing costs or deferred-interest promotions that can make financing more expensive than it initially appears. Of course, draining your entire savings account isn't always advisable. Experts generally recommend maintaining an emergency fund even after making major home repairs, so paying cash only makes sense if doing so won't leave you financially vulnerable in other crucial areas.

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Take advantage of promotional HVAC financing

Many HVAC contractors partner with lenders to offer promotional financing, including 0% interest for a limited period. If you qualify and can comfortably pay off the balance before the promotional period expires, this can be one of the cheapest financing options available. Without interest charges, you'll only pay the cost of the equipment and installation.

However, you should carefully read the terms before signing. Some offers include deferred interest, meaning you'll owe interest on the entire purchase amount if you don't repay the balance before the promotional period ends. Others may require excellent credit to qualify for the lowest rates, so you'll want to make sure that you can meet the requirements first.

Use a home equity loan or HELOC

The average homeowner has a significant amount of equity in their home right now, and borrowing against that equity is often less expensive than using unsecured financing. Home equity loans provide a lump sum with fixed interest rates and predictable monthly payments, making them a good fit for a one-time purchase like a central AC system. Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), meanwhile, offer flexible access to funds and can be useful if your project costs change during installation.

Both of these borrowing options are secured by your home, which means they're lower-risk for the lender. In turn, HELOCs and home equity loans generally come with lower interest rates than credit cards or most personal loans, and right now, both options have rates in the 7% range, on average. The tradeoff is that your home serves as collateral, so it's important to borrow only what you can comfortably repay.

Consider a personal loan

If you don't have enough home equity or don't want to borrow against your property, a personal loan may be the next most affordable choice. Many lenders offer fixed interest rates — which average about 12.3% currently — along with predictable repayment schedules and fast funding, allowing homeowners to replace a failed AC system quickly. Borrowers with strong credit generally qualify for the lowest available rates, though, while those with lower credit scores may pay considerably more. So, before accepting a personal loan, compare offers from multiple lenders. Even a small difference in interest rates can save hundreds of dollars over the life of the loan.

Why you should avoid putting a new AC unit on a credit card

Credit cards may be convenient, but they're rarely the cheapest way to finance a large HVAC purchase. Average credit card interest rates remain above 21% right now, making them among the most expensive borrowing options available if you carry a balance. And, using one to purchase a system that costs several thousand dollars can result in that debt becoming significantly more expensive once months or years of compounded interest charges are added.

The exception is if you qualify for a true introductory 0% APR credit card and have a realistic plan to repay the entire balance before the promotional period expires. Otherwise, this option should generally be viewed as a last resort.

The bottom line

The cheapest way to pay for a new central AC system depends largely on your financial situation, but paying cash remains the lowest-cost option whenever it's practical. If that's not possible, promotional HVAC financing, home equity borrowing and competitive personal loans can all provide more affordable alternatives than relying on a high-rate credit card.

Before committing to any financing option, though, take time to compare interest rates, repayment terms, fees and promotional conditions carefully. Spending a little extra time evaluating your choices now could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the life of your new cooling system.