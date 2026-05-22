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In today's economic landscape, it's important to balance paying off debt with building an emergency fund. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Americans are continuing to face mounting financial pressure in today's economic landscape, and it's taking a major toll on their financial and mental health. One of the main drivers is inflation, which is climbing rapidly and driving up the cost of essentials, making it increasingly difficult for people to find room in the budget to cover the basics. In turn, more people are turning to credit cards to bridge the financial gaps. The problem with that approach is that credit card interest rates are elevated right now, and as the interest charges compound, it's adding even more stress to borrowers' budgets.

That strain is becoming clearer in terms of how people are managing their money. According to a recent study from Achieve, the growing debt burdens Americans are facing are taking a serious financial and emotional toll, with many borrowers reporting ongoing stress related to what they owe and their and monthly expenses. As a result, borrowers may think the best approach is to use every available dollar to pay down what they owe. But while aggressively tackling debt can be smart, focusing solely on repayment while ignoring your emergency fund creates a different type of financial risk.

In these situations, it's common for borrowers to end up relying on credit cards again as unexpected expenses arise, which adds to the costly debt cycle. The better approach is generally to find a balance between paying off debt and building an emergency fund. How much emergency savings should you really keep on hand while you're focused on paying off debt, though?

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How much emergency savings should you keep while paying off debt?

The most widely cited benchmark for emergency savings is three to six months of living expenses. However, that target was designed for people who aren't simultaneously carrying high-interest debt. For those in active debt repayment, it makes more sense to start with a scaled-back version of this approach, meaning a starter emergency fund of $1,000 to $2,500.

The logic behind this approach is straightforward. Having a small cash cushion on hand protects you from the most common financial disruptions — a flat tire, a broken appliance or a medical copay — without requiring you to divert too much cash from debt repayment. Once your debt is eliminated, you then redirect that same monthly payment toward building a full emergency fund.

That said, the right amount of emergency savings ultimately depends on your circumstances. If your income is variable or you're self-employed, leaning toward the higher end of that starter range makes sense. In these cases, income disruptions are more likely, and you'll need more runway. Similarly, if you're a homeowner, a $1,000 cushion may be insufficient, as even minor home repairs can run well into the thousands of dollars range. Renters with stable employment and minimal recurring financial obligations can often manage with less, though.

The type of debt you're carrying also matters in this equation. If you have multiple debts on high-rate credit cards, keeping a minimal emergency fund and attacking that debt aggressively is often the right move, as those interest charges compound quickly. Federal student loans or low-rate auto loans are less urgent, as the cost of carrying them while building savings is lower.

Learn more about the debt relief options available to you here.

When debt relief might be the better path forward

For some borrowers, the emergency savings calculus is complicated by debt loads that are simply too large to chip away at through a traditional repayment approach. If your combined monthly minimums are consuming a significant share of your take-home pay, building even a modest emergency fund while staying current on your balances may feel impossible.

In these situations, your debt relief options are typically worth exploring. For example, debt consolidation — either through a loan or a balance transfer card — can reduce your interest rate and simplify your payments while freeing up cash that can go toward savings. Or, a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency can result in lower rates and a structured repayment timeline.

For those carrying substantial debt, an option like debt relief could make more sense. With this approach, the goal is to negotiate with your creditors to agree on a lower settlement amount, making it easier and more affordable to pay off what's owed. Or, in certain cases, bankruptcy may be on the table, though it can carry significant credit implications and should be approached carefully.

Speaking with a debt relief expert or certified credit counselor can help you assess which route makes the most sense given your income, debt load and financial goals. Whatever route you ultimately choose, though, the goal is the same: to get to a place where your debt is manageable enough that building financial resilience — including emergency savings — becomes possible.

The bottom line

There's no universal number for how much emergency savings to keep while you're paying off debt. For most people, though, a starter fund of $1,000 to $2,500 strikes the right balance. It's enough to handle common setbacks without stalling the debt repayment process. That said, if your debt feels unmanageable regardless of how you allocate your money, weighing your debt relief options may be a more effective first step.