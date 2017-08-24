Mayor: Disgruntled employee shoots 1, takes hostages at Charleston restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A disgruntled employee entered a Charleston restaurant with a gun Thursday afternoon, shot one person and took hostages, Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg told reporters.

CBS affiliate WCSC reports the gunman is holding two hostages in the restaurant, Virginia's, on King Street. Witness told the station they were eating at the restaurant when the gunman came inside around 12:17 p.m., ordered everyone out and yelled, "There's a new boss in town."

The man looked like "an ordinary grandpa, but he had a crazy look," Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston. They were able to escape out a back door.

Charleston Police sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area. Authorities instructed people inside to stay inside and those outside to leave the area.

The site is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were killed by a white man during a June 2015 Bible study.