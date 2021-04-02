CDC says fully vaccinated people may resume travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Americans who have been fully vaccinated may safely begin traveling again, according to new guidelines posted on its "Travel During COVID-19" page, published just before the White House COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.

According to the guidance, "fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19."

"People who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine can travel safely within the United States," the CDC site says. It goes on to say that travelers who are fully vaccinated don't need to be tested before or after they travel unless required to do so by their destination. They also do not need to self-quarantine.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at the briefing that fully vaccinated people who are traveling internationally should still be tested three to five days after they arrive in the U.S. on an international flight. And she said that the CDC still advises that "all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, should continue to wear masks on planes buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation, while traveling."

For now, though, Walensky reminded reporters that the "CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases" in the U.S. A week ago, Walensky said she had a feeling of "impending doom," warning that the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 were all rising.

Asked whether she still had that feeling, Walensky replied, "I still continue to worry that with 80% of the population unvaccinated that we have a lot of work to do to control this pandemic."

The CDC still urges travelers to follow its other recommendations for safe travel, including masking and social distancing, along with advice to wash hands "often" or use hand sanitizer.

