CBS News special "Justice for All" explores nationwide fury over racism and brutality in policing

As protests continue to grip the nation following the death of George Floyd, "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King will anchor "Justice for All," a one-hour primetime special that explores how this tragic confrontation ignited a movement demanding an end to the painful history of systemic racism and brutality in police departments across the country. The special will feature the reporting from a team of CBS News journalists and will be broadcast Tuesday, June 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service, and BET will simulcast the special.

The special will include "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell's exclusive interview with former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and will also feature interviews with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah).

Jeff Pegues, CBS News' chief justice and homeland security correspondent, who has been reporting on the ground in Minneapolis since Floyd's death and has written two books on policing in America, looks at the collision course that brought Floyd and former officer Derek Chauvin together.

"Justice for All" features King's interview with Christian Cooper, the target of a racist incident in Central Park when a white woman called police and falsely claimed he was threatening her life after he asked her to put her dog on a leash. Two decades earlier, Cooper and his father were among the thousands who protested against the 1999 police shooting of Amadou Diallo. King also interviews Diallo's mother, Kadiatou Diallo; Ibram X. Kendi, one of the nation's leading young scholars on racism; and Robin DiAngelo, author of the book "White Fragility," on the role white Americans can play in becoming actively involved in changing the narrative of the future.

CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan talks with protesters about how they are looking beyond police brutality. CBS News special correspondent James Brown talks with Dan and Angella Henry, about the outrage sparked by the Floyd case and the trauma surrounding the death of their son, Danroy Henry, who was shot and killed by a Pleasantville, New York, police officer who was never charged in the death. Chief investigative and senior national correspondent Jim Axelrod will report on what police departments are doing to train officers on implicit bias. And political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports on race and politics.

Using the depth and breadth of CBS News' reporting team, "Justice for All" will deliver context and understanding to the widespread racial issues that have existed for decades in America and the cries for change following the death of Floyd and the subsequent arrest of four Minneapolis police officers.

For many, Floyd's death represents a microcosm of larger issues in the country. CBS News journalists will look at the inequalities that have influenced the American landscape leading up to that fateful moment in Minneapolis. They'll also report on the revolution that is emerging in the wake of his death. "Justice for All" will feature interviews with young activists who have taken to the streets for the first time in their lives. It will feature interviews with people whose lives have been changed because of racism and police brutality. It will also feature interviews with law enforcement leaders and politicians who vow to make sure the senseless loss of Floyd will be used to save lives in the future.

"Justice for All" will be presented with limited interruptions thanks to the Procter & Gamble Company, which will use those breaks to spotlight its vignettes, "The Talk," about difficult conversations many Black parents have with their children, and "The Look," about the unconscious bias many Black men face.

Kim Godwin is the senior executive producer of "Justice for All." Guy Campanile, Judy Tygard, Darius Walker and Mitch Weitzner are the executive producers.