CBS Mornings Deals: This sparkly home decor is up to 40% off

By Lily Rose

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 03:26
Sparkles Home via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Vickerman Trees

Vickerman Trees via CBS Deals

These artificial Christmas trees are up to 43% off at CBS Deals. Choose from a variety of styles, including flocked trees and trees with LED lights. 

Vickerman Trees, $339 (regularly $579)

$339 at CBS Deals

Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler

Drop Stop via CBS Deals

Drop Stop can help block the gap between your seat and center console in your vehicle. Each package comes with two Drop Stops: one for the driver side and one for the passenger side. Get it now for 40% off. 

Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler, $15 (regularly $25)

$15 at CBS Deals

Tonies

Tonies via CBS Deals

Tonies is an audio system that can help introduce children to stories and music. When a child puts a Tonie figure on a Toniebox, it's designed to play songs, stories and more. Get one now for 25% off. 

Tonies, $22 and up (regularly $30 and up)

$22 and up at CBS Deals

Sparkles Home

Sparkles Home via CBS Deals

Sparkles Home offers a wide selection of sparkly home décor and accessories with a full range of coordinating pieces. Choose from napkin rings, placemats, tumblers, napkins and more on sale now at CBS Deals for up to 40% off.

Sparkles Home, $13 and up (regularly $19 and up)

$13 and up at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 10:18 AM EST

