CBS Mornings Deals: This sparkly home decor is up to 40% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Vickerman Trees
These artificial Christmas trees are up to 43% off at CBS Deals. Choose from a variety of styles, including flocked trees and trees with LED lights.
Vickerman Trees, $339 (regularly $579)
Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler
Drop Stop can help block the gap between your seat and center console in your vehicle. Each package comes with two Drop Stops: one for the driver side and one for the passenger side. Get it now for 40% off.
Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler, $15 (regularly $25)
Tonies
Tonies is an audio system that can help introduce children to stories and music. When a child puts a Tonie figure on a Toniebox, it's designed to play songs, stories and more. Get one now for 25% off.
Tonies, $22 and up (regularly $30 and up)
Sparkles Home
Sparkles Home offers a wide selection of sparkly home décor and accessories with a full range of coordinating pieces. Choose from napkin rings, placemats, tumblers, napkins and more on sale now at CBS Deals for up to 40% off.
Sparkles Home, $13 and up (regularly $19 and up)
