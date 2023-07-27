Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: This foot massager is 47% off

By Lily Rose

Foottopia

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a foot massager for 47% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Wush Powered Ear Cleaner Deluxe by Black Wolf

Black Wolf

This ear cleaner uses a massaging triple jet stream that might help loosen and prevent wax buildup. It features three pressure settings. It's water-resistant and safe to use in the shower. It's 35% off right now.

Wush Powered Ear Cleaner Deluxe by Black Wolf, $45 (regularly $70)

$45 at CBS Deals

Foottopia The Ultimate Foot Massager for Pain Relief and Circulation Boost by Foot

Foottopia

You might find this massaging device relaxing. It combines pushing, rolling, pressing, kneading and rubbing techniques and features three intensity options and a heat function. It's 47% off right now.

Foottopia The Ultimate Foot Massager for Pain Relief and Circulation Boost by Foot, $80 (regularly $150)

$80 at CBS Deals

Aquapure Produce Purifier

Aquapure

To use this produce purifier, fill a bowl or container with tap water, submerge the AquaPure together with your produce and click the button to turn it on. The device will run for a five-minute cleaning cycle.

It's $40 off at CBS Deals.

Aquapure Produce Purifier, $59 (regularly $99)

$59 at CBS Deals

CLIQ Products

CLIQ via CBS Deals

This foldable outdoor chair can hold up to 300 pounds. When not in use, it can fold down to the size of a water bottle. It's 20% off at CBS Deals.

Choose from four colors. 

CLIQ Products, $88 (regularly $110)

$88 at CBS Deals

July 27, 2023

