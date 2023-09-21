Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: These reading glasses are 31% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

a-j-morgan-banner-copy.jpg
AJ Morgan via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Dextra Cordless Hand Massager

op0008-1.jpg
Dextra via CBS Deals

This massager is designed to combine multiple functions such as pressure, heat and vibration, to help provide relaxation. Dextra features a touch LCD screen. It has six intensity levels, two vibration modes and two heat modes. Get one for 40% off. 

Dextra Cordless Hand Massager, $90 (regularly $150)

$90 at CBS Deals

BlingSting Heart Safety Alarm

al-cong-hand-v3-c81ae1f2-d82f-4641-aad0-adf83bdcb17d.jpg
BlingSting via CBS Deals

BlingSting is designed to call for help with a push of a button. Its recessed alarm button can help prevent false alarms. It features an LED safety light. Get it now for 20% off. 

BlingSting Heart Safety Alarm, $16 (regularly $20)

$16 at CBS Deals

Holiball Inflatable Ornament

screen-shot-2023-09-20-at-11-55-02-am.png
Holiball via CBS Deals

The Holiball can inflate up to 18 inches in diameter. It's designed to be durable, UV-protected and all-weather rated. Use the included Holiball topper for classic ornament style, or dress it up with ribbons and bows for displays all year round. Get it for 25% off now. 

Holiball Inflatable Ornament, $26 (regularly $35)

$26 at CBS Deals

Readers by AJ Morgan

54371-gyt-372d2d76-9284-4278-885d-34b9dc06fef0.jpg
AJ Morgan via CBS Deals

These reading glasses feature impact-resistant lenses and spring hinges. They're available in nine lens power magnifications: +1.00, +1.25, +1.50, +1.75, +2.00, +2.25, +2.50, +2.75, +3.00. Get them for 31% off at CBS Deals.

Readers by AJ Morgan, $17 and up (regularly $24 and up)

$17 at CBS Deals

More content from CBS Essentials

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 9:13 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.