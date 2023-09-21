CBS Mornings Deals: These reading glasses are 31% off
This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Dextra Cordless Hand Massager
This massager is designed to combine multiple functions such as pressure, heat and vibration, to help provide relaxation. Dextra features a touch LCD screen. It has six intensity levels, two vibration modes and two heat modes. Get one for 40% off.
Dextra Cordless Hand Massager, $90 (regularly $150)
BlingSting Heart Safety Alarm
BlingSting is designed to call for help with a push of a button. Its recessed alarm button can help prevent false alarms. It features an LED safety light. Get it now for 20% off.
BlingSting Heart Safety Alarm, $16 (regularly $20)
Holiball Inflatable Ornament
The Holiball can inflate up to 18 inches in diameter. It's designed to be durable, UV-protected and all-weather rated. Use the included Holiball topper for classic ornament style, or dress it up with ribbons and bows for displays all year round. Get it for 25% off now.
Holiball Inflatable Ornament, $26 (regularly $35)
Readers by AJ Morgan
These reading glasses feature impact-resistant lenses and spring hinges. They're available in nine lens power magnifications: +1.00, +1.25, +1.50, +1.75, +2.00, +2.25, +2.50, +2.75, +3.00. Get them for 31% off at CBS Deals.
Readers by AJ Morgan, $17 and up (regularly $24 and up)
