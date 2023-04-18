Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: Take 37% off this multipurpose tool

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:18
kelvin-tools.jpg
Kelvin Tools

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a multipurpose tool for 37% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Top products in this article:

Kelvin 17 by Kelvin Tools, $19 (regularly $30)

$19 at CBS Deals

WorkEZ Executive Laptop & Reading Stand by Uncaged Ergonomics, $50 and up (regularly $65 and up)

$50 at CBS Deals

Oboi Buns, $50

$50 at CBS Deals

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Kelvin 17 by Kelvin Tools

71i8xdf9pml-ac-sx679.jpg
Kelvin Tools

The Kelvin 17 by Kelvin Tools combines commonly used tools into one device. Use the multipurpose device to hammer, screw, measure, tighten, level, find stuff in the dark and more. 

It's on sale for 37% off. 

Kelvin 17 by Kelvin Tools, $19 (regularly $30)

$19 at CBS Deals

Oboi Buns

oboi-buns.jpg
Oboi Buns

This CBS exclusive combo pack comes with two cheeseburger Oboi Buns, two chicken parm Oboi Buns and two broccoli cheddar Oboi Buns. The cheeseburger flavor features Wisconsin cheese with lean ground beef. Chicken parm includes mozzarella cheese, white meat chicken and crushed tomatoes. Broccoli cheddar includes white cheddar, broccoli florets and Vermont white cheddar.

Oboi Buns, $50

$50 at CBS Deals

WorkEZ Executive Laptop & Reading Stand by Uncaged Ergonomics

squareimage-14-dbb70ea6-eca8-4007-a8b1-ed8e6833e6da.png
Uncaged Ergonomics

This aluminum ergonomic stand can raise and tilt screens, might keep laptops and electronic devices cool and can hold large text books.

It's on sale now for 27% off.

WorkEZ Executive Laptop & Reading Stand by Uncaged Ergonomics, $50 and up (regularly $65 and up)

$50 at CBS Deals

Sunday Lawn

fertilizer.jpg
Sunday Lawn

Sunday's all-purpose liquid fertilizer contains slow-release nitrogen, which might support sustained growth. Apply either by attaching to your hose and spraying, or mixing it into a watering pail.

It's on sale now for 10% off. 

Sunday Lawn, $17 (regularly $19)

$17 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 9:09 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.