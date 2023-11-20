Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Black Friday week begins with this 50% off bath gift set deal

By Lily Rose

Black Friday week is here. This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on household items and holiday gift ideas, all at exclusive discounts. Discover the exclusive Black Friday week deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Playmobil farm playsets

playmobile-cbs-deals.jpg
CBS Deals

Playmobil playsets, figures, and accessories cater to children aged 4 and up. The toys are designed to encourage creative, open-ended play and spark imaginations. Three farm-themed sets are available, with detailed figures, intricate vehicles, buildings and accessories.

Normally priced at $39.99-$84.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 35% off this Black Friday week, only $25.99-$58.50. The sets are available for holiday delivery.

$25.99 and up at CBS Deals

Mom Bomb bath gift sets

mom-bomb-cbs-deals-hero.jpg
CBS Deals

Mom Bomb sells all-natural, vegan, made-in-the-U.S. bath and shower products for men, women and children. They're designed to be gentle on your skin and the environment. All of the profits go to support families in crisis. 

The Classic Gift Box set ($24.99), presented in a French-inspired gift box, offers the opportunity for a relaxing, scented bath. Six bath bombs are included, including ones that smell like caramel and vanilla, coconut, strawberry cake, and lavender and lemon. There are also 16-ounce bath salts available ($19.99), one in milk and honey and one in a holiday-themed candy cane scent.

Normally priced at $30.00-$49.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com during Black Friday week for up to 50% off, only $19.99-$24.99.

$19.99 and up at CBS Deals

Cliq outdoor chair

cliq-chair-cbs-deals.jpg
CBS Deals

The 3.5-pound Cliq outdoor chair is made to be easy to set up and take down when needed. The all-in-one design with telescoping frame is portable and packs away in moments for camping, spectating, tailgating and more. It measures 26 inches tall when fully extended, but packs away into a 3.4" x 3.4" x 13.5" size. Multiple colors are available, including black, blue, green, white, red and camouflage.

Normally priced at $130.00, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 32% off during Black Friday week, only $88.50.

$88.50 at CBS Deals

She's Birdie personal safety alarm

birdie-personal-alarm-cbs-deals.jpg
CBS Deals

She's Birdie's modern personal safety alarms feature a loud 130-decibel siren and a flashing strobe light. The Birdie personal safety alarm comes in vibrant colors that are easy to spot and easy to take on the trails, on campus or out at night. It's small and lightweight, too, weighing just 2.4 ounces. Comes with a solid brass keychain. Runs on two CR2032 batteries.

Normally priced at $29.95, get it now at CBSDeals.com during Black Friday week for 40% off, only $19.99.

$19.99 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 12:13 PM EST

