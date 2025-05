Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers to question Cassie Ventura after emotional testimony Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs will have their first opportunity to question his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, on the witness stand Thursday. Prosecutors questioned Ventura for two days at Combs' trial, as she described years of alleged abuse by the hip-hop mogul. Combs denies any criminal activity in the case.