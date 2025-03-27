Canadian government launches billboards in multiple U.S. states touting anti-tariff messages

Canadian officials are making their voices heard against tariffs through digital billboards in multiple states.

Billboards such as those spotted in the Metro Detroit area this week read, "Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Government of Canada, which paid for the ad, on Wednesday. John Babcock, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, sent a statement Thursday, saying that the billboards were placed in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, D.C., and surrounding areas.

"The Government of Canada has launched an educational campaign to inform Americans of the economic impacts of tariffs. The campaign is a strategic investment in Canada's long-term economic interests, and its trade relationship with the United States," Babcock said. "Tariffs are a tax on hard-working Americans in their daily lives. They lead to increased costs on everyday essentials, including fuel and groceries. The purpose is to increase the understanding of the American public and to counter misinformation."

President Trump's tariffs were answered by Canada, who then implemented tariffs against the United States. Mr. Trump proposed 25% tariffs on the country and on all steel and aluminum imports. In response, Canada threatened to implement nearly $21 billion in retaliatory tariffs.

Mr. Trump said he would raise the tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%, but retracted that proposal and stayed at the 25% rate.

Earlier this month, Ontario announced it was adding a 25% surcharge on all electricity exports sent to the U.S. That surcharge would have affected consumers and businesses in Michigan, Minnesota and New York, but then Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Canada would suspend that plan and the Trump administration backed off doubling Canadian steel and aluminum tariffs.

In his latest move, Mr. Trump imposed 25% tariffs on vehicles and auto parts imported into the U.S. on Wednesday. Experts say targeting imported cars could also strain ties with key trading U.S. partners, including Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Europe. Half of the cars sold in the U.S. are manufactured within the country. Among imports, about half come from Mexico and Canada, with Japan, South Korea and Germany also major suppliers.

Meanwhile, United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain backed Mr. Trump's imposed tariffs on foreign-made cars, applauding the administration for "stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working-class communities for decades."