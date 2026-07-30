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Don't assume that you have to pay every medical bill in full, especially if you can't afford to do so. Martin Barraud/Getty Images

Medical debt tends to surface differently than debts from other types of borrowing. You don't apply for it, compare interest rates or carefully weigh whether you can afford to pay it before taking it on. It generally appears after an unexpected illness, injury or procedure instead, leaving many patients to sort through the related bills weeks or even months after the care has already been provided. By that point, the medical balances that seemed manageable at first can feel very overwhelming.

And, that's an even bigger risk in this economic landscape, where household budgets continue to face real pressure from elevated prices and higher borrowing costs. With today's pressures weighing heavily on people's finances, even those with good health insurance plans can end up responsible for large deductibles, coinsurance charges or out-of-network bills that strain their finances. When multiple providers bill separately for the same episode of care, the total amount owed can be difficult to track, let alone pay all at once.

In that situation, many people assume they have only two choices: pay the bill in full or wait until it lands with a collection agency. But there are often steps you can take long before that happens, but do those include trying to negotiate a settlement on your medical debt before it escalates to collections?

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Can you negotiate medical debt before it's sent to collections?

Yes, in many cases you can negotiate medical debt before it's sent to collections — and doing so is often preferable for both you and the healthcare provider. Hospitals, physician groups and other medical providers would generally rather work directly with patients on a solution than transfer unpaid accounts to collections, where they may recover only a portion of the balance. That creates an opportunity for patients who act early and communicate proactively. If you've received a medical bill you can't afford, you may want to consider these strategies:

Ask for an itemized bill

Before discussing payment, review exactly what you're being charged for. Medical billing errors are more common than many people realize and requesting an itemized statement gives you the chance to identify duplicate charges, incorrect services or insurance processing mistakes. If you find discrepancies, ask the provider to investigate them before negotiating the remaining balance.

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Request financial assistance

Many nonprofit hospitals — and some for-profit providers — offer financial assistance programs that can reduce or even eliminate qualifying medical bills, but many patients don't realize these programs exist until they ask. Program eligibility varies by hospital or provider, but is typically based on income, household size and other factors. Taking advantage of this help can have a big impact on what you owe, so it's worth requesting an application before agreeing to a payment arrangement, even if you don't believe you'll qualify.

Negotiate a discount

If you can't pay the full balance owed, ask whether the provider will accept a lower lump-sum payment or offer a prompt-pay discount. Some medical offices reduce bills for patients who can pay immediately, while others may agree to lower the balance if it helps them avoid sending the account to collections. If you're negotiating, though, it's important to be realistic about what you can afford and get any revised agreement in writing before making a payment.

Set up a payment plan

If a discount isn't available, an interest-free payment plan may still prevent the account from becoming delinquent and being sold or passed over to a debt collector. Many providers offer monthly payment arrangements directly to patients, allowing balances to be paid over time without the high interest rates associated with credit cards or personal loans.

When debt relief could make sense for medical debt

Negotiating directly with a healthcare provider is often the first step, but it may not offer enough relief if medical bills are only one part of a larger debt problem. For example, someone juggling substantial credit card balances, personal loans and medical debt may struggle to keep up even after securing a payment plan with the hospital. In this situation, addressing only the medical bill may not resolve the broader financial challenge.

That's where debt relief could become part of the conversation. Depending on your circumstances, debt relief companies may be able to negotiate with unsecured creditors to settle your eligible debts for less than the full amount owed. While medical providers sometimes negotiate directly with patients before accounts reach collections, debt relief may become more useful if other unsecured debts are also creating financial hardship.

It's important to understand, however, that debt relief programs are generally designed for borrowers experiencing significant financial distress and are not the right solution for everyone. They can affect your credit, involve fees and typically require you to meet specific eligibility requirements to enroll.

Before opting into any program, you should compare your options carefully. In some cases, negotiating directly with medical providers, applying for financial assistance or restructuring your monthly budget may be sufficient to regain control without pursuing broader debt settlement.

The bottom line

Medical debt doesn't have to reach collections before you take action. In many cases, providers are willing to discuss payment plans, financial assistance or even reduced balances if you contact them early and explain your situation. The sooner those conversations begin, the more flexibility you're likely to have.

If your medical bills are part of a much larger debt burden, it may also be worth exploring whether debt relief or another repayment strategy fits your financial circumstances. But regardless of the approach you choose, acting before an unpaid medical bill is transferred to collections can preserve more options and help prevent a difficult financial situation from becoming even more expensive.