The process of eliminating medical debt can feel opaque, but there are many ways to resolve the issue. Boonchai Wedmakawand/Getty Images

Medical bills have a way of arriving when life is already stressful. Whether it's a sudden ER visit, a specialist appointment you didn't plan for or a round of tests your insurance didn't fully cover, the result can be a bill that feels more like a financial setback than a medical one. And as healthcare costs continue rising nationwide, more Americans are finding themselves weighing not just treatment options but the cost of financial recovery.

At the same time, recent initiatives and policy shifts are reshaping how medical debt is handled. For example, changes to credit reporting rules now remove smaller medical debts from consumer credit reports and hospitals are facing growing pressure to improve financial assistance policies. That has helped shift the medical bill conversation away from just how to pay them toward discussions of broader relief options.

But the process of reducing or eliminating medical debt can still feel opaque. What qualifies for help? What actually works? And how can borrowers figure out the right strategy before a balance snowballs into collections? Here's what you should know.

Is there any way to get rid of medical debt?

Depending on your situation, there are several ways to reduce, settle or fully eliminate medical debt. While none are instant, the right approach can significantly cut what you owe or resolve the debt entirely. Common strategies include:

Requesting hospital financial assistance

Nonprofit hospitals are required to offer financial assistance, but many patients don't realize they're eligible. If your income falls below certain thresholds or you have experienced a major financial hardship, you may qualify for partial or full forgiveness. Some for-profit hospitals may also have charity-care programs for uninsured or underinsured patients.

The key to getting this relief is applying directly through the hospital's billing department. And, you may have a window to apply retroactively, even if the bill has already been sent to collections.

Negotiating directly with providers

Medical bills are often negotiable. You can request an itemized bill, look for errors (which are surprisingly common) and ask the provider for a reduced rate, a cash-pay discount or an interest-free or low-interest payment plan. Many providers prefer receiving a smaller guaranteed payment each month rather than sending the account to collections.

Settling medical debt for less than you owe

If the bill has already gone to a collection agency, you may be able to settle the balance for a reduced amount. Debt collectors routinely negotiate settlements on medical accounts, especially if the debt is older or has already been sold to a secondary agency. You can attempt negotiation yourself or work with a professional to advocate on your behalf.

Bankruptcy (as a last resort)

Medical debt is unsecured debt, meaning it can be discharged when filing for bankruptcy. While this option comes with serious credit implications, it remains a path that can eliminate medical bills in full when other strategies aren't workable.

What other debt relief strategies can help erase medical bills?

If you're dealing with medical debt alongside credit cards or other overdue accounts, broader debt relief solutions may be more effective than handling medical bills alone. Here are a few approaches you may want to consider:

Debt settlement

With this approach, a debt relief company negotiates with creditors on your behalf to reduce your balances in return for a lump-sum payment. While settlement is often associated with credit card debt, many programs also include medical bills.

Debt consolidation

If you have decent credit, a debt consolidation loan lets you roll medical debt and other unsecured accounts into a single loan with one fixed monthly payment. This won't eliminate the debt, but it can make payments more manageable, and often more affordable, than juggling multiple bills or collection notices.

Debt management

Credit counseling agencies offer help via structured debt management plans that can reduce interest rates, waive fees and create predictable monthly payments. While medical providers don't always participate, many collection agencies do, so this option can work if your medical debt has already been transferred to collections.

The bottom line

Medical debt can feel inescapable, especially when it arrives after a stressful health event. But today's landscape offers more relief options than ever, from hospital-based forgiveness programs and negotiated settlements to broader debt-relief strategies that can reduce or eliminate the burden. The right solution, though, depends on your financial situation, the age of the debt and whether it's already in collections.