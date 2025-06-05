If you're struggling to pay off your medical bills, debt forgiveness could be an option to pursue. Seng Kui Lim/Getty Images

Medical debt has become one of the most common and overwhelming forms of debt in the U.S., and for good reason. The rising cost of healthcare has made even the most routine care unaffordable for the average person, and all it takes is a short hospital stay or emergency room visit to end up with medical bills in the thousands or tens of thousands. And, things like high deductibles, surprise billing and out-of-network charges can add up fast, even if you have insurance. But if you don't have insurance at all, the bills can be staggering.

What makes medical debt particularly frustrating is that it often feels unavoidable. Unlike a credit card balance or a personal loan, which you might voluntarily take on or use to bridge the gaps in your salary and expenses, medical debt is typically the result of an unexpected illness, accident or necessary treatment. And when you're dealing with a health crisis, figuring out how to pay the bill is usually the last thing on your mind, at least until the debt collectors start calling about your overdue medical bills and it becomes impossible to ignore.

That's where medical debt forgiveness can come into play. While full forgiveness isn't guaranteed or always easy to get, there are legitimate ways to reduce or eliminate what you owe. So, if you're hoping to erase some or all of your medical debt, you'll want to know about qualifying for forgiveness — and what to do if that's not an option.

How to qualify for medical debt forgiveness

The first thing to understand is that medical debt forgiveness can take a few different forms. Unlike student loans or tax bills, there's no single federal program that wipes out healthcare-related debt. But there are hospital- and provider-based programs, nonprofit resources and settlement strategies that can lead to partial or full forgiveness. Here's how to approach these options:

Start with hospital financial assistance programs. Many nonprofit hospitals are required to offer charity care or income-based relief under the law. So, if your medical debt is tied to a nonprofit hospital and your income falls under a certain threshold you might qualify for full or partial forgiveness. The catch? You usually have to ask. Hospitals don't always publicize these programs, and some require you to apply within a certain timeframe after receiving care.

Look into debt settlement as an option. If you don't qualify for assistance through a hospital or charity, negotiating with the billing department or a third-party debt collector can sometimes lead to partial forgiveness. With medical debt, creditors are often more willing to settle for less than the full balance, especially if the debt is old or has been sold to a collection agency. You can negotiate this on your own, or work with a debt relief company that specializes in unsecured debt. Just keep in mind that there may be fees involved, and any settled debt could be taxed as income if the forgiven amount is over $600.

Watch your insurance and billing statements carefully. Sometimes what looks like medical debt may actually be the result of incorrect billing or insurance denials. If you see errors, appeal them. Getting a charge corrected or resubmitted to your insurer could make the balance go away entirely and save you the trouble of needing forgiveness in the first place.

What to do if you don't qualify for medical debt forgiveness

If you've explored the forgiveness options above and still come up empty, you may still have some options. Taking the steps below, for example, may help you manage your medical debt burden:

Set up a payment plan. Most hospitals and clinics will let you pay off your balance in small monthly installments without tacking on much (or any) interest. This isn't medical debt forgiveness, but it can make the debt much easier to handle and prevent it from going to collections.

Explore debt settlement more seriously. Settling your debt for less than you owe comes with some downsides, but it can be a realistic way to cut down the balance. So, if you were hesitant to pursue this route due to the tax and fee implications but are out of options, you may want to revisit the possibility of settling your debt.

Prioritize the debt correctly. Unlike credit card debt, medical debt generally doesn't accrue interest or late fees in the same way, and newer changes to credit reporting rules mean that paid medical debts no longer appear on your credit report. Use that to your advantage and focus on higher-interest debts first, while staying in communication with the provider to avoid collections.

The bottom line

Medical debt forgiveness isn't always easy to come by, but it's more accessible than many people realize. From hospital assistance programs to debt settlement, there are real ways to reduce or erase what you owe, especially if you're proactive about asking for help. And even if forgiveness isn't an option, affordable payment plans and strategic debt management can make the load lighter. The most important step is to take action quickly, though, as there's real power in negotiating, asking questions and exploring every available path to relief.