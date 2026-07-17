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While paying for expert debt negotiations can save some money in the long run, the fees aren't insignificant. Muhammad Aqib/Getty Images

Debt has become an increasingly expensive problem to carry over the last few years. While borrowing costs have largely stabilized as the Federal Reserve has kept rates paused since the start of the year, millions of Americans are still carrying high-rate credit card balances, and at an average of nearly 22%, the compounding interest charges make it difficult to meaningfully reduce what's owed. Month after month, the minimum payments often do little more than keep accounts current while interest continues to pile on.

That financial pressure has prompted many borrowers to look beyond traditional repayment strategies for ways to tackle their debt. Rather than simply paying down their revolving balances over time, some borrowers are exploring debt relief companies that offer to negotiate with creditors to try to reduce what's owed. For someone facing years of repayment, that type of promise — and the 30% to 50% balance reductions that come with it — can sound like a smart fix.

But professional debt relief comes with a price of its own. While paying for expert negotiations may save some borrowers money in the long run, the fees aren't insignificant. So, how do you know when hiring a debt relief company is really worth the cost?

Find out more about the debt relief options available to you now.

When is hiring a debt relief company worth the cost?

Paying for professional debt relief isn't something borrowers should do lightly. The fees can be significant, so the service tends to deliver the most value when it helps borrowers avoid paying far more in interest, penalties or long-term debt than they otherwise would.

Here are some of the situations where hiring a debt relief company may be worth the investment:

When you're carrying a large amount of high-rate unsecured debt

Debt relief companies typically negotiate unsecured debts like credit cards and certain personal loans. If you owe tens of thousands of dollars across multiple accounts and high interest rates are preventing you from making meaningful progress, professional negotiations could potentially reduce the amount you ultimately repay.

And, the larger the eligible debt balance, the greater the opportunity for meaningful savings. While debt relief companies charge fees for successful settlements, those costs may be outweighed if negotiated reductions substantially lower what you owe overall.

Learn about the types of debt relief help you qualify for today.

When your monthly payments have become unsustainable

For some borrowers, the issue isn't just how much they owe — it's that they've reached a point where keeping up with minimum payments is no longer realistic. Rising living costs, reduced income or unexpected expenses can quickly make once-manageable debt overwhelming.

In those situations, hiring a debt relief company may help prevent balances from growing even larger through continued interest charges and late fees. Having professionals negotiate with multiple creditors can also reduce some of the stress and complexity that comes with trying to manage several delinquent accounts at once.

When you don't qualify for better financing options

Debt consolidation loans and balance transfer credit cards can often be less expensive ways to tackle debt, but they generally require solid credit to qualify for the best terms. If missed payments or high credit utilization have already damaged your credit score, those options may no longer be available. In that case, debt relief may become one of the few remaining strategies for reducing what you owe without filing for bankruptcy, making the cost of professional negotiations easier to justify.

When you want experienced negotiators working on your behalf

While it's possible to negotiate directly with creditors yourself, many borrowers aren't comfortable having those conversations or don't know how to approach them effectively. Debt relief companies, on the other hand, negotiate with creditors regularly and understand how the settlement process works.

Although no company can guarantee results, experienced negotiators may be able to secure agreements that some borrowers would struggle to achieve on their own. And, for borrowers dealing with multiple creditors, the convenience and expertise can be part of the value they're paying for.

When you're committed to completing the program

Debt relief isn't a quick fix. Most programs take several years to complete, and success depends on consistently making deposits into a dedicated account that will eventually fund negotiated settlements.

For borrowers who have a stable enough financial situation to stick with the program and understand both the benefits and the risks involved, paying a debt relief company may prove worthwhile if it leads to significant debt reduction and a clear path toward becoming debt-free.

The bottom line

Hiring a debt relief company is generally worth the cost when you're struggling with a substantial amount of high-rate unsecured debt, your monthly payments have become unmanageable and lower-cost alternatives are no longer available. In those circumstances, the fees may be outweighed by the amount you save through negotiated settlements and avoided interest. Before enrolling, however, compare multiple providers, understand exactly how fees are charged and make sure you have realistic expectations about the timeline, potential impact on your credit and the overall process.