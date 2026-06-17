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Inherited money can have a big impact on your budget, but that doesn't mean it's automatically shielded from creditors. Dragon Claws/Getty Images

With inflation elevated and now climbing, borrowing costs remaining high and household debt balances growing, most Americans are feeling at least some of the pressure this economic landscape is putting on their finances. In turn, receiving an unexpected financial windfall via an inheritance can feel like a rare opportunity to regain stability right now. Whether it's a cash inheritance from a parent, a life insurance payout or the sale of inherited property, that money can come in handy to pay your bills, build your savings or strengthen your long-term financial security.

But whatever the source, receiving inherited money can also raise difficult questions, especially for those who are already struggling with unpaid debt. And, there are a lot of people dealing with that particular issue right now, considering that household debt is at a record high and delinquencies are ticking upward in tandem. If you have old debts that have been lingering for years or have recently fallen behind, though, you may wonder whether creditors can intercept some or all of the money you're about to receive.

After all, debt collectors have many tools to collect what you owe, including levies, garnishments and asset seizures. What you may not realize, though, is that those tools have limitations. So, can a debt collector reach into inherited money for unpaid debts, or is it off limits to your creditors? That's what we'll explore below.

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Can inherited money be garnished for unpaid debts?

Whether inherited money can be garnished depends largely on the type of debt involved, the status of the debt and how the inheritance is received. Here's what to know:

Creditors generally need a legal judgment

When it comes to most consumer debts, such as credit card balances, personal loans and medical bills, creditors cannot simply seize inherited funds because you owe them money. Typically, they must first sue you, win a judgment and then pursue the collection remedies permitted under federal and state law.

If a creditor already has a judgment against you when the inheritance is received, however, the situation can change significantly. Once inherited funds are deposited into a bank account, they may become vulnerable to bank levies or account freezes if the creditor is actively pursuing collection through those means.

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The timing can matter

If the inherited money you'll soon receive is still sitting in an estate, it may not be immediately accessible to creditors. However, once the inherited funds are distributed to you and become your property, they can potentially be targeted if a valid judgment exists.

For example, if you inherit $50,000 and deposit it into your checking account, a creditor holding a court judgment may seek a bank levy on that account, depending on state laws and available exemptions. And that, in turn, could impact your inherited funds.

Some inherited assets may have additional protections

Not all inherited assets are treated the same way. Certain inherited retirement accounts, life insurance proceeds and trust assets may receive varying levels of protection under federal or state law. However, the exact protections depend on how the assets are structured and where you live.

For example, assets held within certain types of trusts may be harder for creditors to reach than inherited cash distributed directly to a beneficiary. Likewise, inherited retirement accounts may have different protections than traditional retirement accounts you funded yourself.

Your old debts don't automatically disappear

Many people assume that older debts, particularly those that have remained dormant for several years, are no longer collectible. While some debts do become subject to statutes of limitations that limit lawsuits, an existing court judgment can often remain enforceable for years and, in some states, can even be renewed.

As a result, creditors with valid judgments may still have collection rights, even if the underlying debt originated many years ago. So, don't automatically assume that your inheritance is untouchable simply because your debt appears to have aged out.

How debt relief may help before an inheritance arrives

If you're expecting an inheritance and are already struggling with debt, it may be worth exploring your debt relief options before the funds are distributed.

One potential strategy is debt settlement. When you enroll in a debt settlement program, the expert you work with will try to negotiate with your creditors to resolve your eligible debts for less than the full balance owed in return for a lump-sum payment on the account. Successfully reducing the debt before an inheritance arrives could help preserve more of the money for savings, investing or other financial goals.

Debt consolidation may also be worth considering. With a debt consolidation loan, multiple debts can be combined into a single payment, typically with a lower interest rate than your high-rate credit cards. This can make repayment more manageable and affordable while reducing the risk of future collection actions.

Credit counseling services may also be helpful in this scenario, as a credit counselor can help you create a structured repayment plan with lower rates and fees while guiding you on budgeting and debt management. In more extreme cases, filing for bankruptcy may provide legal protections that stop collection efforts and create a pathway toward a financial reset.

The bottom line

Inherited money can make a big difference to your finances, particularly in today's economic landscape, but it isn't automatically shielded from creditors. Whether inherited funds can be garnished, though, often depends on factors such as the type of debt, whether a creditor has obtained a court judgment and how the inherited assets are received and held. So, if you're carrying old debts and expect to receive an inheritance, make sure to take proactive steps now, in order to better protect your financial future.