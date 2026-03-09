We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Credit card balances have become an increasingly heavy burden for millions of cardholders over the past few years. With today's average credit card interest rates hovering near record highs and household debt hitting new levels quarter after quarter, many borrowers have started looking for ways to regain control of their finances. And, those who are carrying multiple credit card balances at today's high rates may find debt consolidation — which is the process of combining multiple credit card balances into a single payment — to be a smart path to pursue.

The appeal of consolidating debt is obvious. Rather than juggling several payment due dates, interest rates and balances, consolidating allows borrowers to streamline their monthly debt payments and potentially reduce the amount of interest they're paying over time. In the right circumstances, that can make a difficult financial situation far more manageable. But it's important to note that how you consolidate your debt can impact your credit score. Some approaches can cause temporary score dips, while others may help preserve or even improve your credit profile over time.

Understanding which options make the most sense in today's economic environment is key for borrowers who are hoping to reduce their debt without creating new credit challenges in the process. So, how can you consolidate your debt without damaging your credit this March? That's what we'll outline below.

How to consolidate credit card debt without hurting your credit this March

Consolidating debt doesn't automatically harm your credit, but the key is choosing a consolidation method that aligns with where your score stands right now. Here are some of the better options to weigh this month:

Balance transfer credit cards

For borrowers with good or excellent credit, a balance transfer credit card can be one of the most credit-friendly ways to consolidate your debt. These cards allow you to transfer existing balances to a new card with a promotional interest rate, often 0% for up to 21 months.

When you consolidate multiple balances onto one card, you're pausing interest charges temporarily, allowing you to focus on paying down the principal balance faster. As long as payments are made on time and the balance remains manageable relative to the card's credit limit, this approach typically won't harm your credit.

That said, there may be a small, temporary dip from the hard credit inquiry required to open the new account. However, responsible use of the balance transfer card can offset that impact over time.

Personal loans for debt consolidation

Another popular option is to use a personal loan designed specifically for consolidating credit card debt. With this strategy, you take out a fixed-rate installment loan and use the funds to pay off your existing credit card balances. This, in turn, streamlines your monthly payments and typically lowers your interest rate, making it easier and more affordable to pay off what's owed.

From a credit perspective, this approach rarely damages your credit, though it can temporarily ding your score due to the hard credit pull during the application process. And, it can often improve your credit profile over time. That's because it converts revolving credit card debt into installment debt, which can lower credit utilization — and that's a major factor in credit scoring models.

Home equity loans or HELOCs

Homeowners may have access to another consolidation option: borrowing against the equity they've built in their property through a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC). The main benefit of using your home equity for consolidation is that these types of products typically offer significantly lower interest rates than credit cards because they're secured by the home.

In other words, using your home equity for debt consolidation can reduce your monthly payments and simplify repayment without significantly affecting your credit, assuming the payments are made on time. However, this option comes with an important trade-off. Because the loan is secured by your home, failure to repay what's owed could put your property at risk of foreclosure. As a result, you should carefully consider this risk before using this method to consolidate your unsecured debt.

Debt management

If you're worried about qualifying for new credit products or simply want to avoid taking on more debt to consolidate what you currently owe, a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency may be an effective solution. With a debt management plan in place, the credit counselor you're working with will negotiate with your credit card issuers to try and reduce your interest rates or waive certain fees. You then make a single monthly payment to the counseling organization, which distributes the funds to creditors.

That process won't technically consolidate your debt in the way that many other options would, but it has a similar impact: one lower monthly debt payment. Your accounts may be closed as part of the program, but debt management generally has a more neutral impact on your credit than more aggressive forms of debt relief would. And because debt management focuses on structured repayment rather than settlement, it can also benefit those borrowers who need to rebuild their credit standing.

The bottom line

Consolidating credit card debt can be an effective way to simplify your payments and reduce interest costs, but the approach you choose matters. Strategies like balance transfer cards, personal loans, home equity borrowing and debt management plans can all help streamline debt while minimizing potential damage to your credit score. By carefully choosing the right consolidation strategy, you can work toward reducing your debt while protecting — and potentially improving — your credit profile.