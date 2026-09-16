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A debt lawsuit can make a difficult financial situation more complicated, but it doesn't necessarily eliminate your relief options. Chee Siong Teh/Getty Images

Falling behind on a credit card or another unsecured debt can be stressful enough when you're fielding collection calls and watching late fees add to what you owe. Once collection efforts escalate, though, and a creditor or debt collector files a lawsuit, the problem takes on a different level of urgency. Rather than simply deciding how to handle the unpaid balance, you're now facing issues with court deadlines, legal fees and the possibility of a judgment being issued against you.

And plenty of borrowers are navigating serious high-rate debt problems right now. Credit card balances climbed by $21 billion during the second quarter of 2026, reaching a total of $1.26 trillion, according to the latest data, while 4.7% of outstanding household debt was in some stage of delinquency. Those figures underscore how difficult it remains for many borrowers to keep up with their monthly obligations in today's tough economic landscape.

If your unpaid debt has already resulted in a lawsuit, though, you may be wondering whether it's too late to seek outside help from a debt relief company. A pending lawsuit changes the situation dramatically, so can a debt relief company actually help if you're already being sued by a creditor? That's what we'll examine.

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Can a debt relief company help after you've been sued for unpaid debt?

Yes, a debt relief company may be able to help after a lawsuit has been filed — particularly in terms of negotiating a lower lump-sum settlement on the debt. After all, filing a lawsuit does not necessarily eliminate the possibility of reaching a settlement, as borrowers may still be able to negotiate a compromise or settlement with a creditor or debt collector before the court enters a judgment.

For example, if you owe $15,000 on a credit card and the debt collector has sued for the balance, a debt relief company may attempt to negotiate a lump-sum settlement for less than the full amount owed — often 30% to 50% less. If an agreement is reached and completed, the creditor may agree to dismiss the lawsuit or otherwise resolve the claim, depending on the terms of the settlement.

But there is an important distinction to understand: A debt relief company is not a substitute for dealing with the debt lawsuit itself. Enrolling in a debt relief program of any kind generally does not pause court proceedings, extend your deadline to respond to the lawsuit or otherwise prevent the creditor from pursuing a judgment.

That's particularly important because failing to respond to a properly served lawsuit can result in a default judgment against you. And, once a creditor has a judgment, state law may allow it to pursue stronger collection measures, which can include wage garnishment, a bank account levy or a lien against certain property.

There is no guarantee that the creditor will settle simply because a debt relief company gets involved, either. Creditors generally aren't required to accept a settlement offer, and borrowers can still face collection efforts and lawsuits while participating in debt settlement or other debt relief programs.

So, while debt relief could provide another path toward resolving the underlying balance, the lawsuit and the debt negotiation should generally be treated as two separate issues that need attention at the same time.

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How does being sued affect your debt relief options?

Once a debt lawsuit has been filed, the question isn't just whether a settlement is still an option worth pursuing. It's also how far the case has progressed and whether that changes your options for resolving the debt.

If the debt lawsuit is still in its early stages, for example, there may be more room to reach an agreement before the creditor spends additional time and money pursuing the case. The creditor may have its own reasons for considering a settlement, since continuing with litigation can involve additional costs and there is no guarantee that collecting on a judgment will be quick or easy.

The situation also looks different once a judgment has been entered. Depending on state law and the circumstances, a judgment can give a creditor access to collection tools such as wage garnishment, bank account levies or property liens. That can alter the negotiating dynamic because the creditor may have more ways to pursue repayment than it did before the judgment.

The amount of money you have available to deal with the issue can matter, too. If you can fund a reasonable lump-sum settlement, that may provide more negotiating flexibility than if you need a lengthy payment plan. But if your finances are stretched too thin to make a realistic settlement offer — particularly if you're dealing with multiple delinquent accounts or lawsuits — it may be worth considering whether another approach, including speaking with a bankruptcy attorney, would better address the broader problem.

Ultimately, where the case stands, what the creditor can realistically collect and what you can afford to pay can all influence the options available. Understanding those factors can help you determine whether working with a debt relief company still makes sense or whether another solution is better suited to your circumstances.

The bottom line

A debt lawsuit can make an already difficult financial situation even more complicated, but it doesn't necessarily eliminate your debt relief options. Depending on the creditor, the amount you owe and where the lawsuit stands, there may still be an opportunity to negotiate a settlement or find another way to resolve the balance. The key is to address both sides of the problem: Explore the debt relief options that could make what you owe more manageable while also taking the required steps to protect yourself in court. The sooner you address both, the more flexibility you may have in finding a workable path forward.