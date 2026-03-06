What to do if you're being sued by a debt collector this March

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're being sued over unpaid credit card debt, you may have more leverage than the debt collector is counting on.

As credit card balances have swelled, debt balances have climbed and delinquency rates have ticked upward over the last few years. Debt collection activity has followed suit. Over time, most unpaid debt gets charged off, sold to third-party debt collectors for a fraction of the value and then eventually pursued in court, which is happening with increasing frequency. So, for some borrowers, falling severely behind on a credit card bill ultimately ends with a lawsuit and a process server at their door.

If you're sued by a debt collector, how you respond largely determines whether you end up with a judgment against you that affects your wages, your bank account and your financial future. Still, many people get overwhelmed or confused by this situation and choose to do nothing. That's usually the worst move you can make. In most states, a debt collector only needs a default judgment to start the process of garnishing wages or levying your bank accounts.

The good news is that being served with a lawsuit doesn't mean the outcome is already decided. Depending on your situation, you may have more leverage than the debt collector is counting on. But your options narrow significantly the longer you wait, which makes the timing of your next move critical. Below, we'll break down five options to consider if you're being sued by a debt collector this March.

5 options to consider if you're being sued by a debt collector this March

Knowing your options before your debt lawsuit response deadline passes could be the difference between a manageable resolution and a judgment against you. Here's what to consider.

Challenge the validity of the debt

Debt collectors don't always have airtight documentation. Debts are frequently bought and sold among collection agencies, and records can be incomplete, inaccurate or missing entirely. Debt collectors must be able to prove that the debt is legitimate, though, and that they have the legal right to collect it and the amount being claimed is accurate. That means borrowers may be able to challenge the lawsuit if there are issues such as:

Incorrect balances

Missing documentation

Expired statutes of limitations

Errors related to the original creditor

Requesting that the debt be validated and then reviewing any related documentation carefully could reveal weaknesses in the case that work in your favor. So, if you believe that there's a chance the debt is no longer valid, it's typically worth taking this step.

Negotiate a settlement before judgment

Debt collectors often prefer a settlement over a lengthy court process, especially if there's uncertainty about their documentation. And, creditors and debt collectors are often open to negotiating a settlement even after a lawsuit has been filed. In fact, many debt collectors prefer settlement agreements to lengthy court battles. That means you may be able to settle the debt for less than the full amount owed by offering a lump-sum payment or agreeing to a short-term structured repayment plan.

While the results vary, a settlement could reduce your total balance significantly and can often lead to savings of 30% to 50% or more, depending on factors like the age and amount of the debt. Negotiating earlier in the process can also prevent a judgment from appearing on your credit report or leading to more aggressive collection tactics.

Consider working with a debt relief company

If you are dealing with multiple debts or debt-related lawsuits, working with a debt relief company to resolve the issue could be another option worth exploring. The big benefit of this route is that debt relief companies specialize in negotiating with creditors to reduce balances and establish repayment agreements.

Many debt companies also help borrowers handle communications with debt collectors and may be able to assist with developing strategies to address pending lawsuits. This approach can be particularly helpful for those facing multiple collection accounts or those who lack the time or confidence to negotiate directly with creditors themselves.

Consult a consumer law attorney

In certain situations, consulting a consumer protection or debt defense attorney may be the best step. Attorneys who specialize in debt collection cases can review the lawsuit against you, identify potential legal defenses and represent borrowers in court if necessary. This can be especially important if the debt is large, if wage garnishment is a possibility or if you believe the debt collector violated consumer protection laws. Some debt collectors may also be willing to negotiate more favorable settlements when an attorney becomes involved, which can be an added benefit to taking this route.

Consider whether bankruptcy provides broader relief

If the lawsuit is one of several financial fires you're managing simultaneously, filing for bankruptcy may be a path to consider. A Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing can discharge eligible unsecured debts, including credit card balances, while an automatic stay immediately halts all collection activity, including pending lawsuits, the moment you file. Chapter 13 offers a structured repayment plan for those who don't qualify for Chapter 7 or want to protect assets. Neither option is right for everyone, but both are legitimate tools worth understanding.

The bottom line

A debt collection lawsuit is a legal proceeding with real consequences, but it's not an automatic loss. Whether you negotiate, challenge the claim, or explore bankruptcy protection, you have meaningful options — as long as you act before the clock runs out. The worst thing you can do is nothing, so weigh your options, determine which paths could work for your situation and then take steps to address both the lawsuit and your debt issues quickly.