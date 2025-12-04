We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're on a fixed income, the looming possibility of creditors taking legal action can feel especially intimidating. alexsl/Getty Images

Retirement is supposed to mark a shift into a more predictable, less stressful financial chapter of life, one where income is steady, expenses are manageable and long-term worries take a back seat to day-to-day living. But for many retirees, rising costs and lingering balances have made credit card debt a common and frustrating part of the picture. Between higher medical expenses, inflation and fixed incomes that don't stretch as far as they once did, some older Americans find themselves juggling payments well into their 60s, 70s and beyond.

This can naturally lead to bigger questions about what happens if those payments fall behind. While younger borrowers may still feel like they have time to recover financially, retirees often view debt through a different lens. Concerns about protecting limited savings, preserving Social Security income and avoiding legal trouble can create a heightened sense of pressure. And unlike working adults who might rely on future earnings to resolve overdue accounts, retirees generally have fewer ways to catch up once missed payments start piling up.

For anyone on a fixed income, the looming possibility of creditors taking legal action can feel especially intimidating. But the rules around debt collection, lawsuits and asset protection can be more nuanced in retirement than most people realize. So before assuming the worst, it's important to understand what creditors are technically allowed to do and what steps older adults can take to protect their financial stability.

Find out how you can start the debt relief process today.

Can creditors sue a retired person for credit card debt?

Retirement doesn't shield someone from legal action. If a borrower stops making payments, a creditor or debt collector can sue, regardless of age. A lawsuit is typically the last step in the collection process, though, and is used after repeated attempts to contact the borrower and negotiate repayment have failed.

If the creditor wins the case, they can obtain a judgment allowing them to pursue certain assets or income sources to satisfy the debt. But here's where retirees face a different reality than working adults: Many common sources of retirement income are protected by federal law. That means creditors may win a judgment, but they often have far fewer places from which they can legally collect. This protected income typically includes:

Social Security benefits (including retirement, disability and survivor benefits)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Civil service and federal retirement benefits

Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits)

Most pension payments (depending on state rules)

These protected funds generally cannot be garnished for consumer debts like credit cards unless they are deposited into an account mixed with other, non-protected funds. Even then, banks are required to automatically safeguard a certain amount of recent Social Security deposits. However, creditors may still pursue non-protected assets, such as:

Bank accounts containing non-exempt funds

Rental income

Investment accounts

Property other than a primary residence (depending on state law)

They may also place a lien on real estate in some states, though that does not automatically mean they can force a sale.

So, yes, creditors can sue a retired person. But whether they can collect anything meaningful is a more complicated question, one that depends heavily on the retiree's income sources, state protections and overall financial picture.

Learn more about your debt relief options now.

What should retirees do if they're struggling with credit card debt?

For retirees living on limited or fixed incomes, the fear of a lawsuit can make credit card debt feel overwhelming. But there are steps older adults can take to get ahead of the problem before it escalates and options to consider even if the account is already delinquent:

Review your income and identify which funds are protected

Understanding what creditors can and cannot access is empowering. If your income is primarily Social Security or other exempt benefits, you may be considered "judgment-proof." This means that even if a creditor sues and wins, they may not be able to collect from you. Still, ignoring the problem isn't ideal. Debt can continue to grow if you do, and collection efforts can continue indefinitely.

Consider negotiating or settling the debt

Many creditors are willing to negotiate with retirees, especially those who demonstrate limited income. Debt settlement, often facilitated by a debt relief company, may allow you to resolve the balance for less than what you owe. Taking this approach can stop collection calls and help avoid the stress of potential legal action.

Explore other structured approaches to repayment

Debt management plans and debt consolidation strategies can simplify your monthly payments and possibly reduce interest rates and fees. This can make repayment more manageable without jeopardizing necessities like housing, medication or daily expenses. For retirees with mounting balances, these programs can provide a lifeline and help prevent accounts from slipping into collections.

Seek legal or financial guidance

Retirement finances can be complex, and every situation is unique. Working with an attorney or nonprofit credit counselor can help clarify your rights and offer guidance tailored to your state's laws and your specific income sources.

The bottom line

Creditors can sue retirees for unpaid credit card debt, but that doesn't mean they can always collect. Many types of retirement income are protected, and older adults have more options than they may realize when facing financial stress. If you're retired and struggling with credit card balances, taking proactive steps, whether through negotiation, settlement, a structured approach or simply understanding your rights, can help you protect your long-term financial stability and move forward with confidence.