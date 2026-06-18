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Bankruptcy can protect many retirement accounts from creditors, but there are exceptions to this rule. Francesco Carta/Getty Images

Debt has become an increasingly difficult issue to ignore recently, and that's particularly true for millions of older Americans who are entering or will soon be starting retirement. In addition to high (and rising) inflation, credit card balances and other debt balances remain elevated, borrowing costs are still high and rapidly rising prices continue to pressure household budgets, making it tough to balance debt payments with everyday living costs. As a result, some retirees and older adults are finding themselves carrying debt far longer than they anticipated.

And, if that debt ultimately becomes unmanageable, which can easily happen on a fixed income, the consequences can extend far beyond credit damage from missed payments and collection calls from creditors. In these cases, debt collectors can use tools, like lawsuits, garnishments and levies, to try to recover what they're owed. That, in turn, can cause major concern among older borrowers about the potential loss of their retirement funds, leading them to wonder if filing for bankruptcy to get rid of their debt is the right move.

If a borrower finally decides that a bankruptcy filing is the way out, though, what actually happens to the retirement savings they've spent a career building? Does filing for bankruptcy wall those accounts off from creditors — or are they still at risk? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can bankruptcy protect your retirement accounts from creditors?

If you're considering bankruptcy, the good news is that most tax-advantaged retirement accounts are protected from creditors during bankruptcy proceedings. However, the extent of that protection can vary. Here's what to know:

Employer-sponsored retirement plans are generally well-protected

Many workplace retirement plans receive some of the strongest protections available under federal law. That includes accounts such as:

401(k) plans

403(b) plans

457 plans

Pension plans

Profit-sharing plans

These accounts are typically protected under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which generally shields them from both bankruptcy trustees and most creditors. As a result, borrowers who file for bankruptcy are often able to keep the money they've accumulated in these plans. This automatic protection can provide retirees with valuable peace of mind during a difficult financial period.

Learn about the debt relief options you could qualify for today.

IRAs also receive protections, but the rules are different

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are also protected in bankruptcy, though the rules are more nuanced. Traditional and Roth IRAs generally receive federal bankruptcy protection up to a specified limit that is adjusted periodically for inflation. In addition, funds that were rolled over from an employer-sponsored retirement plan into an IRA often receive broader protection than direct IRA contributions.

That distinction can be important. Someone who rolled a 401(k) into an IRA after leaving an employer may have stronger protections on those rollover funds than on money contributed directly to the IRA over time. But it's important to note that while most filers will have retirement balances that fall comfortably within the protected limits, those with larger IRA holdings should review their situation with a bankruptcy attorney before proceeding, as the protections could differ.

Some retirement assets may be more vulnerable

While many retirement accounts come with automatic protections, not every account intended for retirement enjoys the same level of protection. For example, regular brokerage accounts, savings accounts and other investment vehicles that are not considered qualified retirement plans will generally not receive the same bankruptcy exemptions. That means creditors could have greater access to those assets, depending on the circumstances.

Inherited retirement accounts can also present unique challenges for borrowers who are filing for bankruptcy. Inherited IRAs, for instance, may not receive the same protections as retirement accounts owned by the original saver, which can make them more vulnerable during bankruptcy proceedings. That's why it's important to understand exactly how your assets are classified before assuming they are fully protected.

Should you consider debt relief before bankruptcy?

Bankruptcy can provide a fresh start, but before you file, it could be beneficial to explore other forms of debt relief. Here are a few worth weighing now:

The bottom line

Bankruptcy can protect many retirement accounts from creditors, particularly employer-sponsored plans such as 401(k)s and pensions. Traditional and Roth IRAs also receive important protections, though the rules can be more complex and certain limits may apply. At the same time, not every asset intended for retirement receives the same safeguards.

So, before filing for bankruptcy, it makes sense to evaluate all of your available debt relief options and seek professional guidance as necessary. A qualified bankruptcy attorney or debt expert can help you understand which assets are protected, what alternatives may be available and how to preserve as much of your retirement security as possible while still addressing your debt.